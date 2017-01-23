This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

Diabetes treatment involves daily insulin dose and regular monitoring of sugar levels in the blood. This treatment is going on for years, but now the scientists are making new treatment method that includes a smart patch that will monitor blood sugar levels, releasing insulin when required.

The new device was tested on mice, and the research study published in the journal ACS Nano.

In type 1 diabetes, the patient’s’body don’t make insulin that controls blood sugar. But, patients with type 2 diabetes are unable to use insulin in an effective way.

In both types, patients get health issues due to accumulation of sugar. Diabetic patients get several other diseases, like heart attacks, blindness, strokes, skin issues, and feet, and leg amputation.

To prevent from high sugar level, diabetic patients have to prick their fingers with needle several times a day. Patients also have to inject insulin, but sometime even after medication the glucose level in blood gets high.

Most patients are satisfied that they have taken medications so blood sugar is under control. But, when it does not happen certain other diseases may attack silently, like heart attack and high blood pressure. So, the scientists started new research for developing a new treatment method for diabetes.

Scientists have developed a skin patch containing very small painless meddles that has small insulin pouches. When patients’ glucose level gets high, the pouches release insulin in patients’ blood. The experiment got successful in mice, and now scientists will soon use it in humans.

The research study was funded by American Diabetes Association, National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. ACS is a biggest scientific society in the world that publishes researches on chemistry and science, and also publicizes the studies.