 
 

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 7:58am CST | by , Updated: Jan 23 2017, 8:07am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat
Getty Images
 

New research reveals that teenagers can’t smell sweat

A new research shows that teenagers’ parents know that they can’t notice sweat smell, and smell of smoke and soap. But, on the other hand youngsters living with dirty clothes in their bedrooms have sensitive noses for junk food and ketchup, etc.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Aarhus University researchers in Denmark studied several common odors on 410 persons with ages under 50; all of them detected coffee, patrol, fish. But, they had cultured sense of smell for things, like spices, herbs, and lemon and bread.

Another study included 172 teenagers between 12 and 18, who were asked to smell sweat. 1 in 7 teenagers could not smell sweat, and 10 percent could not detect cigarettes’ smoke, whereas the adults scored 97 percent in same areas.

The study published in Chemical Senses the journal, and it shows that why teenagers are immune to smell in their rooms. Researchers found that the kids have to get used to certain smells, so they don’t detect it.

The comparison of both studies in adults and teenagers lack odor specific knowledge that goes in entire life, said Lead author Alexander Fjaelstad, assistant lecturer at the university’s Flavor Institute.

The researchers linked odor with memory and said that to detect certain odors is a skill that needs years to master it. This is a very strange finding as almost every skill needs practice and time to master. But before this new research, nobody knew that teenagers can’t smell sweat.

Justine Roberts, chief executive of the parenting website Mumsnet, said that the research results were unlikely to resolve the difference between sense of smell of mother and fathers and their offspring.

She also said that parents can take benefit of this superpower of teenagers that can’t smell sweat. During the process, teenagers could get the ability to detect tortilla chips coming from dirty clothes’ basket in their bedroom.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

17 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

22 minutes ago

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

1 hour ago

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

4 minutes ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

30 minutes ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

35 minutes ago

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

1 hour ago

Galaxy S8 might be delayed to give Samsung time to enhance battery safety

Galaxy S8 might be delayed to give Samsung time to enhance battery safety

1 hour ago

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player&#039;s eye view via Intel tech

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player's eye view via Intel tech

2 hours ago

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing

2 hours ago

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

2 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

2 hours ago

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

2 hours ago

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

17 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

22 minutes ago

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

1 hour ago

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

4 minutes ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

17 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

22 minutes ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.