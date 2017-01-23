Teens Can't Smell Sweat

A new research shows that teenagers’ parents know that they can’t notice sweat smell, and smell of smoke and soap. But, on the other hand youngsters living with dirty clothes in their bedrooms have sensitive noses for junk food and ketchup, etc.

Aarhus University researchers in Denmark studied several common odors on 410 persons with ages under 50; all of them detected coffee, patrol, fish. But, they had cultured sense of smell for things, like spices, herbs, and lemon and bread.

Another study included 172 teenagers between 12 and 18, who were asked to smell sweat. 1 in 7 teenagers could not smell sweat, and 10 percent could not detect cigarettes’ smoke, whereas the adults scored 97 percent in same areas.

The study published in Chemical Senses the journal, and it shows that why teenagers are immune to smell in their rooms. Researchers found that the kids have to get used to certain smells, so they don’t detect it.

The comparison of both studies in adults and teenagers lack odor specific knowledge that goes in entire life, said Lead author Alexander Fjaelstad, assistant lecturer at the university’s Flavor Institute.

The researchers linked odor with memory and said that to detect certain odors is a skill that needs years to master it. This is a very strange finding as almost every skill needs practice and time to master. But before this new research, nobody knew that teenagers can’t smell sweat.

Justine Roberts, chief executive of the parenting website Mumsnet, said that the research results were unlikely to resolve the difference between sense of smell of mother and fathers and their offspring.

She also said that parents can take benefit of this superpower of teenagers that can’t smell sweat. During the process, teenagers could get the ability to detect tortilla chips coming from dirty clothes’ basket in their bedroom.