Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

As the month of January draws to a close, the start of the year 2017 brings on more and more Oscar contenders to the cinema and big franchises also asses the market. Among them, the little phoenix of the M. Night Shyamalan’s horror psychological thriller Split dared to make a statement on the box office.

The movie released on Friday from the Universal studio banner against Paramount's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage which was the third movie in the xXx franchise.

Opening in 3,038 locations for a sturdy $13,227 average, Split rocketed to the top of box office to become the fourth biggest January opening weekend of all-time with $40.2 million.

Appealing to a vast audience, the PG-13 rated Split managed to attract a crowd that was 52% female, 52% under 25.There was an even split for about half and half between white and non-white ticket buyers.

The audience loved the movie as is evident by the $16.5 million business that the movie earned on Saturday alone giving the movie B+ CinemaScore grade; one at the high end of where films of this genre end up.

The credit for the film’s success can be contributed to James McAvoy’s character Kevin. A man with dissociative identity disorder possessing 24 different identities, one of his identity Dennis kidnaps three high school teenagers including the star of last year’s high profile movie The Witch, Anya Taylor-Joy.

Her character Casey is shown to be the girl who navigates her escape by talking and communicating with various identities of Kevin.

The critics have also appreciated Split as a movie with various plots and twists and called it a success in comparison to recent Shyamalan projects which have not been so successful in recent years.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage grossed an estimated $20 million from 3,651 theaters. The movie earned an estimated total of $50.5 million internationally this weekend, finishing #1 in 32 of the 53 markets it opened in for an estimated $70.5 million worldwide debut.