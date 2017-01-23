 
 

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 8:41am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million
  • M. Night Shyamalan's movie Tops Weekend Box Office with $40.2 Million
 

M. Night Shyamalan’s Psychological horror movie Split tops the box office over xXx: Return of Xander Cage

As the month of January draws to a close, the start of the year 2017 brings on more and more Oscar contenders to the cinema and big franchises also asses the market. Among them, the little phoenix of the M. Night Shyamalan’s horror psychological thriller Split dared to make a statement on the box office.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The movie released on Friday from the Universal studio banner against Paramount's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage which was the third movie in the xXx franchise.

Opening in 3,038 locations for a sturdy $13,227 average, Split rocketed to the top of box office to become the fourth biggest January opening weekend of all-time with $40.2 million.

Appealing to a vast audience, the PG-13 rated Split managed to attract a crowd that was 52% female, 52% under 25.There was an even split for about half and half between white and non-white ticket buyers.

The audience loved the movie as is evident by the $16.5 million business that the movie earned on Saturday alone giving the movie B+ CinemaScore grade; one at the high end of where films of this genre end up.

The credit for the film’s success can be contributed to James McAvoy’s character Kevin. A man with dissociative identity disorder possessing 24 different identities, one of his identity Dennis kidnaps three high school teenagers including the star of last year’s high profile movie The Witch, Anya Taylor-Joy.

Her character Casey is shown to be the girl who navigates her escape by talking and communicating with various identities of Kevin.

The critics have also appreciated Split as a movie with various plots and twists and called it a success in comparison to recent Shyamalan projects which have not been so successful in recent years.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage grossed an estimated $20 million from 3,651 theaters. The movie earned an estimated total of $50.5 million internationally this weekend, finishing #1 in 32 of the 53 markets it opened in for an estimated $70.5 million worldwide debut.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

19 minutes ago

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

2 days ago, 12:30am CST

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

2 days ago, 2:14pm CST

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

3 days ago, 5:46pm CST

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

7 minutes ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

37 minutes ago

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

53 minutes ago

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

1 hour ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

1 hour ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

1 hour ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

1 hour ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

2 hours ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

2 hours ago

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

2 hours ago

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

3 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Movie News

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

19 minutes ago

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

2 days ago, 12:30am CST

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

2 days ago, 2:14pm CST

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

Watch Trailer for New Netflix Movie The Discovery

3 days ago, 5:46pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

7 minutes ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

19 minutes ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

37 minutes ago

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

53 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.