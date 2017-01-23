 
 

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look As Thomas Edison In The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War
Credit: Entertainment Weekly
  Benedict Cumberbatch Embodies Thomas Edison for Current War
 

The Weinstein Company reveals Benedict Cumberbatch look as the inventor Thomas Edison in the upcoming movie Current Wars

The Weinstein Company announced that the production for their historic drama based on the competitive rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse aptly titled Current Wars had started the past month. The story line of the movie is based on Edison and Westinghouse’s race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system.

As witnessed by history, Edison made use of a direct current for electric power distribution over an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies. The film boasts an Academy Award nominated cast including Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse.

In a recent press release, The Weinstein Company issued a picture of Benedict Cumberbatch in his role as Thomas Edison. With laid down hair, a 5’o clock shadow, a black suit with a bow tie and a big black overcoat; Cumberbatch’s Edison looks solemn and somewhat tormented. However, some latest updates on Twitter from the shooting of the movie has now made us believe that Cumberbatch is anything but solemn and tormented between the scenes.

Entertainment Weekly posted first look image of Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison.

Various tweets depict Cumberbatch dancing to soundtrack in the background between shots during shooting a scene where Edison is addressing a group of people. With some wacky moves, his attire made him look funnier still dancing and relieving the pressure.

The movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen and Tuppence Middleton. The cast also includes yet another inventor in Nikola Tesla played by Nicholas Hoult. The Weinstein Company is not sure about the time of production’s end. The premiere date for the project remains to be announced. Meanwhile, we cannot wait to see more of Cumberbatch dancing behind the scenes.

