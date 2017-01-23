Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

The FSA has launched a campaign titled “Go for Gold”. The main objective for the Food Standards Agency is to make families realize that exposure to acrylamide is a big danger. This carcinogen is to be avoided when cooking food in a domestic environment. It can wreak havoc with the biological lives of adults and children.

When starchy foods such as bread and potatoes are cooked at high heat for extended periods of time, acrylamide accumulates in the food stuff. This normally happens during baking, frying, grilling, toasting and roasting. This compound has a nasty nature of causing cancer in human beings as recent research has shown.

The FSA has hooked up with the Olympian gold medalist, Denise Lewis to encourage moms to cook better and healthier meals for their husbands and kids. This is a worthy effort to reduce acrylamide consumption.

For one thing, food should be cooked at home in a number of ways in such a manner that it remains a golden yellowish color. The lighter this hue is, the better it is for overall health. To burn or sear the starchy foodstuff, whether it consists of slices of bread or potato chips, is to invite acrylamide into one’s life.

Root vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and onions are included in this list of foods. The cooking guidelines given on the packets of potatoes, bread slices or parsnips ought to be followed very carefully. To cook these things at high temperatures for long periods of time is a health hazard.

Another point to keep in mind is a balance between traditional food and rich food. A balanced diet that contains everything in moderation is the key to optimal health. That means a little bit of all things whether they are very salubrious for health and well-being or a bit on the junk food side.

Five servings of fresh colorful fruits and vegetables are a must in all this. Finally, on a parting note, raw potatoes ought not to be kept in the refrigerator. A cool, dark place is a better alternative. All mothers ought to keep the health and optimal functioning of their families as a top priority in their lives.

For this, the avoidance of acrylamide formation in cooked starchy food is something to say “yes” to. Research will not cease to explore into the healing and harmful properties of ordinary produce. Our job is to be extra careful especially where such terminal illnesses as cancer are concerned.