New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

Retailers hope that fans of the Super Bowl LI teams are motivated now to get a new TV to watch their team play the Super Bowl 2017 on February 5 on Fox. Best Buy has launched a new sale titled "Bring Your A-Game to the Big Game." The Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals include a bunch of 4K TV offers.

The lead deals are on a series of LG TVs. The 65" LG 65UH6030 4K Smart TV is $500 off, selling for $799.99 at bestbuy.com. Patriots and Falcons fans can save $1,000 on a new stunning 65" Curved LG OLED65C6P OLED 4K Smart TV at Best Buy. It always pays off to compare prices on amazon.com and indeed the Amazon matches and even slightly beats Best Buy's deal on this LG OLED TV. Amazon sells the LG OLED65C6P for $2,997.

Speaking of Amazon. The online giant still offers the super large 75" Sony XBR75X850D 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV on sale for $2,498. The popular 65" Samsung KS8000 4K Smart TV is on sale for $1,497 on amazon.com. The 55" Samsung UN55KU6300 4K Smart TV is a popular deal on amazon.com selling for $697.99. It's the 5th best-selling TV on Amazon right now. The UN55KU6300 is the only big screen TV in the top 10 best sellers.

Find all Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals on this page on bestbuy.com. The list of deals also includes standard HD models.

Walmart offers customers to make them "Bowl Ready." The Walmart Super Bowl TV deals include a mix of 4K and full HD models. The deals include a $597.99 60" Samsung UN60J6200 1080p 120MR Smart LED TV on walmart.com. Find all Walmart Super Bowl TV deals listed on this page at walmart.com.

Is a 4K TV necessary to watch the Super Bowl 2017? The Super Bowl LI will be filmed with 4K and 8K cameras, but there is no 4K broadcast of the Super Bowl 2017. 4K live broadcasts are still very rare in the United States. DirecTV has one 4K channel that broadcasts 4K content all day. The technology is here to stream 4K video. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Youtube offer 4K streaming. Fox could theoretically stream the Super Bowl 2017 in 4K online.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

