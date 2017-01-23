 
 

New Super Bowl TV Deals From Best Buy, Walmart And Amazon

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 10:00am CST | by , Updated: Jan 23 2017, 10:05am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon
Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals. Credit: Best Buy
 

The teams for the Super Bowl LI are set. The Patriots face off agains the Falcons in Super Bowl 2017 on Feb. 5. The final two weeks of Super Bowl TV sales have kicked off.

Retailers hope that fans of the Super Bowl LI teams are motivated now to get a new TV to watch their team play the Super Bowl 2017 on February 5 on Fox. Best Buy has launched a new sale titled "Bring Your A-Game to the Big Game." The Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals include a bunch of 4K TV offers.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The lead deals are on a series of LG TVs. The 65" LG 65UH6030 4K Smart TV is $500 off, selling for $799.99 at bestbuy.com. Patriots and Falcons fans can save $1,000 on a new stunning 65" Curved LG OLED65C6P OLED 4K Smart TV at Best Buy. It always pays off to compare prices on amazon.com and indeed the Amazon matches and even slightly beats Best Buy's deal on this LG OLED TV. Amazon sells the LG OLED65C6P for $2,997.

Speaking of Amazon. The online giant still offers the super large 75" Sony XBR75X850D 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV on sale for $2,498. The popular 65" Samsung KS8000 4K Smart TV is on sale for $1,497 on amazon.com. The 55" Samsung UN55KU6300 4K Smart TV is a popular deal on amazon.com selling for $697.99. It's the 5th best-selling TV on Amazon right now. The UN55KU6300 is the only big screen TV in the top 10 best sellers.

Find all Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals on this page on bestbuy.com. The list of deals also includes standard HD models. 

Walmart offers customers to make them "Bowl Ready." The Walmart Super Bowl TV deals include a mix of 4K and full HD models. The deals include a $597.99 60" Samsung UN60J6200 1080p 120MR Smart LED TV on walmart.com. Find all Walmart Super Bowl TV deals listed on this page at walmart.com.

Is a 4K TV necessary to watch the Super Bowl 2017? The Super Bowl LI will be filmed with 4K and 8K cameras, but there is no 4K broadcast of the Super Bowl 2017. 4K live broadcasts are still very rare in the United States. DirecTV has one 4K channel that broadcasts 4K content all day. The technology is here to stream 4K video. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Youtube offer 4K streaming. Fox could theoretically stream the Super Bowl 2017 in 4K online.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player&#039;s eye view via Intel tech

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player's eye view via Intel tech

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

7 hours ago

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

7 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

7 hours ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

31 minutes ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

42 minutes ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

1 hour ago

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

1 hour ago

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

2 hours ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

2 hours ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

2 hours ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

2 hours ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

2 hours ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Super Bowl

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player&#039;s eye view via Intel tech

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player's eye view via Intel tech

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Champions, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

7 hours ago

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

7 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

7 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

31 minutes ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

42 minutes ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

1 hour ago

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.