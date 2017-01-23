Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Star Wars fans were excited to learn that Woody Harrelson has been signed on to play a role in the upcoming Han Solo standalone movie. An origin story of the renegade hero in the 1977’s A New Hope and played originally by Harrison Ford.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The recent movie will explore Solo’s story ten years prior to the events of A New Hope and Woody’s character was described in unspecific terms that he would be playing a mentoring role in the movie.

The fans wanted to know what his character will be and many were placing their bets on Han Solo’s mentor and his inductor in the criminal world, Garris Shrike.

Garris Shrike first appearance was in the A.C. Crispin novel ‘The Paradise Snare’. In the storyline for the novel, Garris teaches Han Solo how to fly and serves as his entry into a world of smuggling and other crimes.

The story depicted in the novel is said to take place approximately 10 years before A New Hope in which Shrike catches up with Han Solo 10 years after they first met.

Shrike catches up to Solo to collect a bounty on his head.No plots have been confirmed yet to know if that story will be making its way into the movie.

One confirmation did come through via the mouth of the actor himself. Woody Harrelson confirmed over the Sundance Film Festival that he was indeed playing the role of Garris Shrike, according to Variety.

During an interview with Variety, he was asked if he was playing the character and he replied, 'Yeah, I am.” Furthermore, the actor said that his character in the movie is a criminal. We all have our hopes us for that one.

Woody will be starring alongside Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke.