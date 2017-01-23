Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Charlie Hunman is all set to star in his next mega role as King Arthur in the movie of the same name, King Arthur. The first installment of what is said to be a six movie project, Hunman features his voice in the second trailer for the movie.

We see a man’s feet in combat boots and a sword dragging close by his feet as he walks out to the galley in open air. We hear his voice say, “I am here now because of you, you created me and for that I bless you.”

Cut to a montage where we see Charlie screaming angrily and punching the air vigorously. An explosion in the air, Arthur and his companion running through the streets and jumping off a cliff, riding a horse to a castle, a ghostly, fiery monster wielding a sword, a man punching Arthur, Arthur being dragged on an executioner’s block, armies clashing on a bridge, elephants smashing troops, a bleeding chess knight piece, Jude Law as the King looking at the onslaught, Arthur jumping on his horse over a broken bridge, a soldier charging with his sword and Arthur fighting the same fiery ghosts.

It is a brief, under a minute, hold your breath trailer which can be accredited to the stunning film making of Guy Richie who is helming this project due to release in May.