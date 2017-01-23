 
 

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 10:40am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Watch King Arthur New Trailer
  • Charlie Hunman Blesses his Maker in the New Trailer for King Arthur
 

Charlie Hunman embraces his destiny as King Arthur in the new trailer for the movie King Arthur with the new title, From Nothing Comes a King

Charlie Hunman is all set to star in his next mega role as King Arthur in the movie of the same name, King Arthur. The first installment of what is said to be a six movie project, Hunman features his voice in the second trailer for the movie.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

We see a man’s feet in combat boots and a sword dragging close by his feet as he walks out to the galley in open air. We hear his voice say, “I am here now because of you, you created me and for that I bless you.”

Cut to a montage where we see Charlie screaming angrily and punching the air vigorously. An explosion in the air, Arthur and his companion running through the streets and jumping off a cliff, riding a horse to a castle, a ghostly, fiery monster wielding a sword, a man punching Arthur, Arthur being dragged on an executioner’s block, armies clashing on a bridge, elephants smashing troops, a bleeding chess knight piece, Jude Law as the King looking at the onslaught, Arthur jumping on his horse over a broken bridge, a soldier charging with his sword and Arthur fighting the same fiery ghosts.

It is a brief, under a minute, hold your breath trailer which can be accredited to the stunning film making of Guy Richie who is helming this project due to release in May.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

33 minutes ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

1 hour ago

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

1 hour ago

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

2 days ago, 12:30am CST

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

58 seconds ago

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

4 minutes ago

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

40 minutes ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

1 hour ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

1 hour ago

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

2 hours ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

2 hours ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

2 hours ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

2 hours ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

3 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Movie News

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

33 minutes ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

1 hour ago

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

1 hour ago

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

2 days ago, 12:30am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

58 seconds ago

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

4 minutes ago

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

33 minutes ago

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.