 
 

NHTSA Recall Policy Might Be Changed Due To Over-the-Air Updates

  • Over the air Update in cars might affect the NHTSA Recall policy
 

NHTSA might have to take the call of recall back which is related to over-the-air updates

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is formulating the plan to conduct recall on the errors that can be fixed remotely or via over-the-air updates.

There are a number of problems such as automatic system and software related problems in cars that can be fixed via the automaker’s software hubs instead of picking out each car to fix the things.

NHTSA recently made a recall which was related to the software of Tesla’s self-driving assistance program. The car instead of being recalled were given an upgrade in the software and most of the cars running on road are now working with the new update.

The over-the-air updates have become more and more common these day as most cars rely on software, according to AutoNews. The Tesla incident that took in May last year took the life of a person who was driving the car.

The NHSTA’s report suggested that the incident occurred due to the failure of self-driving assistance program. Tesla on the other hand replied with the fact that the driver’s hands were on the steering wheel when the incident took place and self-driving system had already disengaged its self automatically.

Now they have come up with the upgrade that requires the driver to have his or hers on the steering wheel most of the time and a warning is issued whenever the driver takes off his or her hands from wheel.

This kind of problem can be solved easily through a software update which was actually done by Tesla. This is the reason that NHSTA is now looking forward to change the policies of recall in order to adapt to the new times related to automakers.

