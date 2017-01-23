 
 

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 11:21am CST

 

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty
 

The Intuit owned TurboTax has revealed details about its Big Game ad and a first teaser for the TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

TurboTax unveiled a new teaser spot, the first in a three-ad series as part of the brand’s campaign before, during and after America’s most anticipated football game. TurboTax returns to the Big Game for the fourth consecutive year with a new 45-second TurboTax Super Bowl LI commercial that will air during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The new TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 teaser spot features Humpty Dumpty, one of the most well-known and beloved nursery rhyme characters. The first in the series, titled “Humpty Fall,” is a 45-second spot directed by Ivan Zachariáš that debuted Sunday during the national broadcast of the AFC Championship game.

The series playfully sheds light on Humpty Dumpty’s story, highlighting the world’s most-famous egg’s taxes. Because everyone knows Humpty Dumpty, but no one knows why he was on the wall or what happens after the fall. Watch this funny Super bowl ad teaser commercial below.

“We’re excited to once again be part of some of television’s biggest live events at a time when taxes are top of mind for millions of Americans,” said Greg Johnson, senior vice president of marketing for Intuit TurboTax. “The Big Game and The Grammy’s give us unique opportunities to demonstrate – in an entertaining and memorable way – that with TurboTax, there’s expert help, on demand in the palm of your hand.”

Over-the-top tax situations, brought to life through hyperbolic storylines have been at the heart of TurboTax advertising this year. The campaign “Relax, There’s TurboTax” launched earlier this month and demonstrates taxpayers are in charge, but not alone, as they prepare their taxes. That’s because only TurboTax provides customers in-product access to a live, one-way video connection to a TurboTax expert or credentialed CPA or enrolled agent, to get real-time, personalized answers.

Television and web films show reassuring conversations between celebrity customers and unflappable TurboTax experts who answer even the toughest questions in stride (see “Kathy Bates Scary Dependents,” “David Ortiz New Job,” “DJ Khaled The Exercise Program,” “DJ Khaled’s House” and “Karla Souza Dependientes”).

The creative was developed in partnership with independent advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, based in Portland, Ore. Watch the TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 teaser with Humpty Dumpty below.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

 


