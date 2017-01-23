Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

Today, thanks to Febreze and Charmin, the "Halftime Bathroom Break" campaign has started. This movement ensures that the most neglected "seat" in the house gets some love during the Super Bowl this year, and with good reason - those nachos and beers really make it a necessity.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Too often, Americans ignore the bathroom while they are eating, drinking, yelling, and cheering at the TV. They also do this because many people are more interested in the commercials than running to use the bathroom. That is why these two companies are bringing back the annual Halftime Bathroom Break. Why is this so important? According to a press release from the companies, 62% of people say that they don't buy extra bathroom supplies when they are planning their get together!

They don't want that to happen this year.

The tools they are recommending include the New Febreze with OdorClearTM technology and Charmin Ultra Strong to help keep everyone clean and stink-free during the game. They think this will help during the most popular potty time of the game - between the second and third quarter of the football game. Did you know that there are more toilets flushed during this time than during any other time of the year?

Katherine Schwarzenegger, author and lifestyle blogger, reminds you: “As you fill your carts with snacks, streamers and everything in between, make sure you are Halftime Bathroom Break ready with Febreze and Charmin," said Schwarzenegger. “A good party host makes their guests feel at home in every room of the house."

The new Febreze can be left in your bathroom to continuously clean the air so that even when your stinky brother comes in after a plate of refried beans, everything will still smell nice and fresh. Charmin Ultra Strong will ensure that guests don't have to use as much TP and you won't have to constantly refill.