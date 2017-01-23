Star Wars Title Revealed

Attention Star Wars fans, we now have a name for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It is a title that has caused a lot of fans to speculate just what will be happening. Is the titular Last Jedi Luke Skywalker, who reappeared at the end of the 2015 movies The Force Awakens? Or is it Rey, who has shown some affinity with the Force throughout that same movie?

Of course, you have to look at the logo, you might have a question: What's up with the red? For now, no one is talking, but it could mean that we will see a more evil side to this movie.

Whatever it means, the release of a title means we have to be closer to a trailer than we believed.

The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. It is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.