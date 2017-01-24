Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

We have reported already yesterday that Niantic is launching Pokemon Go in South Korea on Tuesday. Now the company made the roll out of Pokemon Go in South Korea official.

An official Facebook post of Niantic in Korean states: "From today, you can download and play Pokémon go to the app store and google play in google play! The history of Korea's busy city and blue hills are complements, exercises, social aspects. South Korea is equipped with the most powerful game community in the world, and they are in love with many Korean people. We are very glad to be able to explore the world with the Pokémon of Korea's Pokemon fans."

The Pokemon Go App has been updated to version 0.53.2 for Android and 1.23.2 for iOS for Korean language support.

Niantic CEO John Hanke has secretly visited South Korea last week to finalize the roll out of Pokemon Go in the country according to South Korean media. Pokemon Go has been held back in South Korea because of the sensitivity of the map data.

Niantic likely made changes in how it uses the map data of South Korea to make Pokemon Go playable. South Korea fears that the mapping data could help the North to plan attacks.

South Koreans can start playing Pokemon Go officially. There have been handful of loophole areas in the north eastern side of South Korea near the border of North Korea where Pokemon Go has been working since launch.

Pokemon Go has launched in July of last year in the United States. The augmented reality game was an instant hit and was setting download records in the app stores. The game is available in almost 60 countries and is estimated to have generated close to a billion Dollars in revenues in the first 5 months.

A new big update for Pokemon Go is supposed to come in March known as Pokemon Go Gen 2. The new major Pokemon Go update is supposed to bring many new Pokemon, battles, shiny Pokemon and better tracking. More Pokemon Go News.