 
 

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System's History

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 12:34am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System&#039;s History
The Osterplana 065 fossil meteorite is 80 x 65 x 20mm large. Credit: B. Schmitz et al.
 

After analyzing minerals from 43 rare meteorites that landed on Earth 470 million years ago, a team of scientists proposes to revise the current understanding of the history and development of the solar system.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

There was a giant collision in outer space 460 million years ago. Something hit an asteroid and broke it apart, sending chunks of rock falling to Earth as meteorites since before the time of the dinosaurs.

The discovery confirms the hypothesis presented by geology professor Birger Schmitz at Lund University in Sweden. He found what he referred to as an "extinct meteorite" - a meteorite dinosaur - which was named "Osterplana 065".

The term 'extinct' was used because of its unusual composition, different from all known groups of meteorites, and because it originated from a celestial body that was destroyed in ancient times.

The discovery led to the hypothesis that the flow of meteorites may have been completely different 470 million years ago compared to today, as meteorites with such a composition no longer fall on Earth.

"The new results confirm the hypothesis. Based on 43 micrometeorites, which are as old as Österplana 065, the new study shows that back then, the flow was actually dramatically different," said Schmitz.

Schmitz conducted the study with colleagues at Lund University, the University of Chicago, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"We can now recreate late history of not only the Earth but of the entire solar system. The scientific value of this new report is greater than the one last summer", Schmitz added in a paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"We found that the meteorite flux, the variety of meteorites falling to Earth, was very, very different from what we see today," added the paper's lead author Philipp Heck of The Field Museum in Chicago.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

28 minutes ago

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

11 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

13 hours ago, 10:57am CST

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

13 hours ago, 10:46am CST

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

8 minutes ago

Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

Super Bowl LI Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

13 minutes ago

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

16 minutes ago

Star Wars Title Revealed

Star Wars Title Revealed

5 hours ago

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

7 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Evony - The King&#039;s Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Evony - The King's Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

9 hours ago, 3:05pm CST

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

12 hours ago, 11:50am CST

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

12 hours ago, 11:37am CST

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

13 hours ago, 11:32am CST

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

13 hours ago, 11:21am CST

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

13 hours ago, 11:16am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

28 minutes ago

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

11 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

13 hours ago, 10:57am CST

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

13 hours ago, 10:46am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

8 minutes ago

Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

Super Bowl LI Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

13 minutes ago

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

16 minutes ago

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

28 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.