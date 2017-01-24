Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Experts like scientists, and meteorologists waited long for beautiful photos of GOES-16 by NOAA’s weather satellite. GOES-16 started its journey on November 19 from Cape Canaveral.

The images were taken by new satellite that released the first image. Scientists call it high definition image from the heavens.

Harris Corporation manufactured ABI, an instrument named Advanced Baseline Imager that can take high quality pictures of spacecraft and space objects.

The images include full view of western hemisphere with complete details. The resolution is 4 times more than other instruments. Such high resolution will help in weather forecast, finding the exact location of bad weather.

GOES-16 can take earth’s images after every 15 minutes and can also capture US after every 5 minutes. It can also scan at a speed 5 times more than the speed of GOES instruments.

NOAA’s GOES-16 exists in geostationary orbit 22,300 miles over the Earth. The spacecraft will enhance weather observations and NOAA will be more capable in its predictions with precise and in time forecasts, and disaster warnings.

The scientists are very excited with images just like newborn baby’s pics. According to Stephen Volz Ph.D. director of NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service, the images are taken from high tech instruments for the first time that can predict severe weather conditions. The first image of GOES-16 is incredible.

NOAA will also announce GOES-16’s location in May, and till November 2017 GOES-16 will become active as GOES-East or GOES-West. After getting active, NOAA will try its 6 new instruments to produce different images related to meteorology, space weather, and solar systems.

Another series of satellites in GOES will be GOES-R and GOES-S, and the latter is under observation at present at Lockheed Martin’s Corporation facility in Littleton, Colorado, where it was manufactured. The observation will continue for one year, and it includes environmental, mechanical and electromagnetic testing.

The GOES-S satellite will also become active after the lunch, just like GOES-17, like after 9 months of GOES-16 launch.