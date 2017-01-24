 
 

Spectacular First Images Of Earth Taken By NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 2:54am CST | by , Updated: Jan 24 2017, 3:07am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite
This 16-panel image shows the continental United States in the two visible, four near-infrared and 10 infrared channels on the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI). These channels help forecasters distinguish between differences in the atmosphere like clouds, water vapor, smoke, ice and volcanic ash. Credit: NOAA/NASA

Gallery

3 images
Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite
Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite
Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite
 

Recently, NOAA released high quality images of earth

Experts like scientists, and meteorologists waited long for beautiful photos of GOES-16 by NOAA’s weather satellite.  GOES-16 started its journey on November 19 from Cape Canaveral.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The images were taken by new satellite that released the first image. Scientists call it high definition image from the heavens.

Harris Corporation manufactured ABI, an instrument named Advanced Baseline Imager that can take high quality pictures of spacecraft and space objects.

The images include full view of western hemisphere with complete details. The resolution is 4 times more than other instruments. Such high resolution will help in weather forecast, finding the exact location of bad weather.

GOES-16 can take earth’s images after every 15 minutes and can also capture US after every 5 minutes. It can also scan at a speed 5 times more than the speed of GOES instruments.

NOAA’s GOES-16 exists in geostationary orbit 22,300 miles over the Earth. The spacecraft will enhance weather observations and NOAA will be more capable in its predictions with precise and in time forecasts, and disaster warnings.

The scientists are very excited with images just like newborn baby’s pics. According to Stephen Volz Ph.D. director of NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service, the images are taken from high tech instruments for the first time that can predict severe weather conditions. The first image of GOES-16 is incredible.

NOAA will also announce GOES-16’s location in May, and till November 2017 GOES-16 will become active as GOES-East or GOES-West.  After getting active, NOAA will try its 6 new instruments to produce different images related to meteorology, space weather, and solar systems.

Another series of satellites in GOES will be GOES-R and GOES-S, and the latter is under observation at present at Lockheed Martin’s Corporation facility in Littleton, Colorado, where it was manufactured. The observation will continue for one year, and it includes environmental, mechanical and electromagnetic testing.

The GOES-S satellite will also become active after the lunch, just like GOES-17, like after 9 months of GOES-16 launch.

Gallery

3 images
Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite
Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite
Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

33 minutes ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

49 minutes ago

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System&#039;s History

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System's History

3 hours ago

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

4 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

10 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

2 hours ago

Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 Ad is First Superbowl Wine Commercial in Decades

Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 Ad is First Superbowl Wine Commercial in Decades

2 hours ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

3 hours ago

Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

Super Bowl LI Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

3 hours ago

Star Wars Title Revealed

Star Wars Title Revealed

9 hours ago

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

10 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Evony - The King&#039;s Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Evony - The King's Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

13 hours ago, 3:05pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

33 minutes ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

49 minutes ago

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System&#039;s History

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System's History

3 hours ago

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

10 minutes ago

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

33 minutes ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

49 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.