 
 

Students Want To Brew Beer On The Moon

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 3:35am CST | by , Updated: Jan 24 2017, 4:00am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon
Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego Publications Johnny Koo, Jared Buchanan, Han Lu Ling, Neeki Ashari, Srivaths Kalyan and Tavish Traut.
  • A Bunch of Students want to Brew Beer on the Lunar Landscape
 

Apparently, a bunch of students want to brew beer on the lunar landscape. That is because if it can be done, it should be done.

The question is: can beer be brewed on the surface of the moon?

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

A team of students from a university are looking forward to answering this question by practically engaging in setting up a brewery on the moon. They will go to the moon on a spacecraft and make some lager while they are there with a whole lot of yeast. 

The way yeast acts chemically on the moon is a very important fact that needs to be known. Yeast is not just a beer-brewing agent. It is also used in the making of pharmaceutical drugs and the baking of bread. The group of students is called Team Original Gravity.

They happen to be one among the 25 teams that got selected from a whopping 3000 groups. This was indeed competition at its finest and best. They seem to have landed a ride on the TeamIndus spacecraft which is planning to fly off to the moon a year from now. This team might just be the first one to brew beer in outer space. 

This idea basically got off the ground among light banter and badinage among some of the students from the group. They bounced ideas off each other and came up with the one about brewing beer on the earth’s satellite.

The art of beer-brewing extends to people having their own beer-making kits at home. This experiment will take place aboard India’s moonlander though. Its main focus will be the behavior of yeast in outer space. Firstly, the unfermented beer will not be brewed on the moon.

The major work before the addition of yeast will be done on earth. The team members also have full plans to combine the fermentation and carbonation processes. This will curb any escaping CO2 which could lead to hygiene and security problems. 

The danger of extreme pressure is warded off too. This will end any system failures that might occur. Also the design work will be a cinch thanks to this scheme of things.

The issue of gravity remains though. The number of experiments that were posited as ideal ideas for the moon mission included everything from plant photosynthesis to electric power.

Students in TeamIndus are mostly below 25 years of age. The team members are hard workers and a very dedicated and diligent bunch of intelligent youngsters. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

42 minutes ago

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

1 hour ago

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System&#039;s History

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System's History

3 hours ago

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

3 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

3 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

2 hours ago

Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 Ad is First Superbowl Wine Commercial in Decades

Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 Ad is First Superbowl Wine Commercial in Decades

2 hours ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

3 hours ago

Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

Super Bowl LI Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

3 hours ago

Star Wars Title Revealed

Star Wars Title Revealed

9 hours ago

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

10 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Evony - The King&#039;s Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Evony - The King's Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

12 hours ago, 3:05pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

42 minutes ago

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

1 hour ago

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System&#039;s History

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System's History

3 hours ago

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

Meteorites from Before 466-Million-Year Old Space Collision Help Solve a Longstanding Mystery

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

3 minutes ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

42 minutes ago

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

1 hour ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.