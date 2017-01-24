Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

The question is: can beer be brewed on the surface of the moon?

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

A team of students from a university are looking forward to answering this question by practically engaging in setting up a brewery on the moon. They will go to the moon on a spacecraft and make some lager while they are there with a whole lot of yeast.

The way yeast acts chemically on the moon is a very important fact that needs to be known. Yeast is not just a beer-brewing agent. It is also used in the making of pharmaceutical drugs and the baking of bread. The group of students is called Team Original Gravity.

They happen to be one among the 25 teams that got selected from a whopping 3000 groups. This was indeed competition at its finest and best. They seem to have landed a ride on the TeamIndus spacecraft which is planning to fly off to the moon a year from now. This team might just be the first one to brew beer in outer space.

This idea basically got off the ground among light banter and badinage among some of the students from the group. They bounced ideas off each other and came up with the one about brewing beer on the earth’s satellite.

The art of beer-brewing extends to people having their own beer-making kits at home. This experiment will take place aboard India’s moonlander though. Its main focus will be the behavior of yeast in outer space. Firstly, the unfermented beer will not be brewed on the moon.

The major work before the addition of yeast will be done on earth. The team members also have full plans to combine the fermentation and carbonation processes. This will curb any escaping CO2 which could lead to hygiene and security problems.

The danger of extreme pressure is warded off too. This will end any system failures that might occur. Also the design work will be a cinch thanks to this scheme of things.

The issue of gravity remains though. The number of experiments that were posited as ideal ideas for the moon mission included everything from plant photosynthesis to electric power.

Students in TeamIndus are mostly below 25 years of age. The team members are hard workers and a very dedicated and diligent bunch of intelligent youngsters.