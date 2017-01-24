Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Drones are normally used for photography or fun, but a new drone from Drones Direct has a different sort of function. This drone is called the Umbrella Drone and it has a yellow umbrella on top. The drone will fly around and keep that umbrella above your head to keep you dry as you walk around town.

The drone is able to automatically follow the user using connectivity between the drone and the user's smartphone GPS signal. The people behind the drone say that it is perfect for times when your hands are full and it's raining. You could use it when walking the dog, riding a bike, or watching sports. The drone does feature automatic collision avoidance to prevent it from running into anything.

The internal battery of the drone gives you a flight time of up to 30 minutes. When it's not raining you can remove the umbrella and the drone is a standard drone for fun or videography. The drone itself is a DJI Phantom 4. If you are wondering about the higher winds that often come with rainstorms, the drone can't fly in them.

It would seem to me that with an umbrella attached to the top of the drone it would be less able to cope with wind than the standard Phantom. Another upside is that the umbrella makes it safer for the drone to fly in the rain possibly protecting the electronics and camera. The Umbrella Drone isn't cheap with a starting price of £1299.00 and that price reflects a £200 discount.