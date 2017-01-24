 
 

Scientists Confirm Existence Of Collagen Protein In 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 5:22am CST | by , Updated: Jan 24 2017, 5:29am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protean in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil
Femur or thigh bone of Brachylophosaur canadensis recovered from Montana. Credit: Mary Schweitzer
 

Finding soft tissue in a fossil can help better understand the biology of dinosaurs and their relation with different species

In 2009, researchers from North Carolina State University reported the detection of soft tissue remnants in 80 million year old dinosaur fossil. Since soft tissues and cell-like structures in fossil remains are very rare and far fewer in number, the finding stirred a lot of confusion among researchers. 

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Thanks to improved method and technology, the controversial discovery of soft tissue in dinosaur fossil has finally been confirmed. Latest findings not only support results from initial analysis but also suggest that collagen protein can survive in specimens tens of millions of years longer than originally thought.

“Mass spectrometry technology and protein databases have improved since the first findings were published, and we wanted to not only address questions concerning the original findings, but also demonstrate that it is possible to repeatedly obtain informative peptide sequences from ancient fossils.” Elena Schroeter, a researcher from NC State University said

The soft tissue belonged to Brachylophosaurus Canadensis, a type of hadrosaur or duck-billed dinosaur that existed in the area of Montana around 80 million years ago. The femur bone of dinosaur was originally discovered in 2007 with an intact soft tissue, which would otherwise decay over time. This was potentially ancient protein although researchers required further evidence to confirm their existence.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in an animal body. It is mostly found in the flesh and connective tissues of the body. The latest analysis was conducted on 8 collagen sequences extracted from dinosuar bone, including two that were identical to those recovered in 2009.

The discovery may cause researcher to rethink how fossils are preserved and may help them understand the biology of dinosaurs and their evolutionary relationship with other animals. 

“Our purpose here is to build a solid scientific foundation for other scientists. We've shown that it is possible for these molecules to preserve,” said professor of biological sciences Mary Schweitzer, who was also involved in the original study.

“Now, we can ask questions that go beyond dinosaur characteristics. For example, other researchers in other disciplines may find that asking why they preserve is important.”

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

7 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

1 hour ago

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

1 hour ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

2 hours ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

22 minutes ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

3 hours ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

3 hours ago

Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 Ad is First Superbowl Wine Commercial in Decades

Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 Ad is First Superbowl Wine Commercial in Decades

3 hours ago

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System&#039;s History

Rare Meteorite Österplana 065 Challenges Solar System's History

4 hours ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

5 hours ago

Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

Super Bowl LI Halftime Bathroom Break Brings Charmin and Febreze Together

5 hours ago

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

Pokemon Go launched in South Korea

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

7 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

1 hour ago

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

1 hour ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

7 minutes ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

22 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.