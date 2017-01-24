 
 

Subaru Teases All-new 2018 Crosstrek For Debut In Geneva

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 5:30am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva
 

New Crosstrek will break cover in a bit over a month

Subaru has been growing quickly with sales increasing significantly around the world. The automaker is set to unveil an all-new version of one of its most popular vehicles called the Crosstrek. The official unveil will happen at the Geneva International motor show that is held in Switzerland each year. That auto show kicks off on March 9 and runs through the 19th.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

At the show the all-new Crosstrek or XV as it's known in some markets will be unveiled. That unveil will happen on March 7 at 11 am Central European time. The unveil will take place after a speech given by FHI President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga.

Before that official unveil happens Subaru has offered up a single teaser image of the 2018 Crosstrek and it appears to retain most of the shape of the current car. The Crosstrek has proven popular for Subaru buyers around the world. The teaser photo has its own official website with a countdown to when the new car is unveiled. As of writing the unveil is a bit over 41 days away. The teaser image makes the Crosstrek look a lot like a smaller Outback.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

12 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

17 hours ago, 11:37am CST

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

17 hours ago, 11:32am CST

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

18 hours ago, 11:16am CST

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protean in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protein in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

8 minutes ago

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

8 minutes ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

23 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

1 hour ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

2 hours ago

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

3 hours ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

3 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Cars & Vehicles

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

12 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

17 hours ago, 11:37am CST

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

17 hours ago, 11:32am CST

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

18 hours ago, 11:16am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protean in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protein in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

8 minutes ago

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

8 minutes ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

23 minutes ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.