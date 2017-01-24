Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

Subaru has been growing quickly with sales increasing significantly around the world. The automaker is set to unveil an all-new version of one of its most popular vehicles called the Crosstrek. The official unveil will happen at the Geneva International motor show that is held in Switzerland each year. That auto show kicks off on March 9 and runs through the 19th.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

At the show the all-new Crosstrek or XV as it's known in some markets will be unveiled. That unveil will happen on March 7 at 11 am Central European time. The unveil will take place after a speech given by FHI President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga.

Before that official unveil happens Subaru has offered up a single teaser image of the 2018 Crosstrek and it appears to retain most of the shape of the current car. The Crosstrek has proven popular for Subaru buyers around the world. The teaser photo has its own official website with a countdown to when the new car is unveiled. As of writing the unveil is a bit over 41 days away. The teaser image makes the Crosstrek look a lot like a smaller Outback.