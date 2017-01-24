Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

The average rate of deaths from cervical cancer is higher in women than was previously supposed to be the case. The past estimates included only those women who had undergone a hysterectomy.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Yet the new figures include women who actually have cervical cancer due to the presence of a cervix (so to say). The study was published in a journal recently.

From 2002 to 2012, women in the United States showed a trend in contracting this type of cancer that was mistakenly tabulated as lesser in incidence than it actually was.

A greater fraction of females were having the cancer in actuality. This mismatch was something which happened to be a big blunder indeed. Black women were dying due to cervical cancer at the rate of 77% higher than the past statistics showed.

As for Caucasian women, they were dying at a rate that was 47% higher. Thus the average correction was 10.1 in 100,000 women for black women.

This was in sheer contrast to 5.7 per 100,000 women that remained not corrected at all. Similarly, the correction in Caucasian women was 4.7 in 100,000 while the figure that remained uncorrected was 3.2 per 100,000.

Without any corrections, the numerical rift amounted to 44%. White females’ death rates due to cervical cancer decreased slightly by 0.8% annually whereas 3.6% of black women showed a decrease in their cervical cancer rates.

While racial difference in cervical cancer rates is converging so that little contrast remains, it nevertheless needs attention. A high degree of preference must be set aside for the sake of studying this area of cancer research.

For those females who are elderly, that is above the age of 65, a point comes where screening for cervical cancer becomes irrelevant. It is the race divide that remains problematic in the United States.

Black women and Caucasian females are the two groups that show disparities between their cervical cancer rates. Access to medical facilities remains an issue that has to be solved if we are to see an amelioration of cervical cancer rates among females – black or white – in future times.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Cancer.