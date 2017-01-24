 
 

Walmart Steps Into The Auto Sales Business Via CarSaver

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 5:52am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver
 

Program wants to sell 1,000 vehicles per year per Walmart store

Walmart has announced that it plans to start selling vehicles at some locations around the US in early April. The plan will be as a partnership with CarSaver and partnerships with AutoNation. CarSaver is an online auto sales platform that will open in 25 Walmart locations to start in four markets including Houston and Dallas, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

The prefered lender for the auto sales will be Ally Financial. CarSaver lets the buyer choose a vehicle, finance it, and insure it all from their website or via a touchscreen kiosk at Walmart locations. There will be staffed CarSaver Centers inside Walmart stores across from the checkout lanes where you normally see nail salons and optometrist offices.

Buying choices will include new, used, and pre-owned vehicles. Sales can also be performed via mobile devices or over the phone via an 800 number. The buyers will be connected with a local car dealership for the actual inspection of trade ins and paperwork signing.

Lenders who are part of the CarSaver platform allow the dealer to receive their dealer reserve. CarSaver will receive $350 for each purchase completed in most states. At launch of the Walmart car selling service there will be 16 AutoNation locations in the initial areas participating. All dealerships are within 15 miles of Walmart locations.

CarSaver notes that a pilot conducted using Walmart, auto lenders, and 20 dealerships in April 2016 in Stuart, Florida saw nearly 80% of appointments scheduled via the service turn into sales and buyers saved an average of $3,000 with no haggle pricing. The goal of the Walmart program is to sell 1,000 new and used cars per year per location.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

13 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

19 hours ago, 11:37am CST

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

19 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

34 minutes ago

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

46 minutes ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

48 minutes ago

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

54 minutes ago

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

1 hour ago

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protean in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protein in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

1 hour ago

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

1 hour ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

1 hour ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

2 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

2 hours ago

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

3 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Cars & Vehicles

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

13 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

19 hours ago, 11:37am CST

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

19 hours ago, 11:32am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

34 minutes ago

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

46 minutes ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

48 minutes ago

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

54 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.