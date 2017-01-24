Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

Walmart has announced that it plans to start selling vehicles at some locations around the US in early April. The plan will be as a partnership with CarSaver and partnerships with AutoNation. CarSaver is an online auto sales platform that will open in 25 Walmart locations to start in four markets including Houston and Dallas, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The prefered lender for the auto sales will be Ally Financial. CarSaver lets the buyer choose a vehicle, finance it, and insure it all from their website or via a touchscreen kiosk at Walmart locations. There will be staffed CarSaver Centers inside Walmart stores across from the checkout lanes where you normally see nail salons and optometrist offices.

Buying choices will include new, used, and pre-owned vehicles. Sales can also be performed via mobile devices or over the phone via an 800 number. The buyers will be connected with a local car dealership for the actual inspection of trade ins and paperwork signing.

Lenders who are part of the CarSaver platform allow the dealer to receive their dealer reserve. CarSaver will receive $350 for each purchase completed in most states. At launch of the Walmart car selling service there will be 16 AutoNation locations in the initial areas participating. All dealerships are within 15 miles of Walmart locations.

CarSaver notes that a pilot conducted using Walmart, auto lenders, and 20 dealerships in April 2016 in Stuart, Florida saw nearly 80% of appointments scheduled via the service turn into sales and buyers saved an average of $3,000 with no haggle pricing. The goal of the Walmart program is to sell 1,000 new and used cars per year per location.