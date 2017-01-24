 
 

Asus Tinker Board Is More Feature Packed Than A Raspberry Pi

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 6:18am CST

 

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi
 

Tinker Board ups the feature set compared to the Raspberry Pi, but costs more

Fans of DIY electronics projects know the Raspberry Pi. The big thing with that developer aboard isn't power or performance as much as price, the Raspberry Pi is very cheap. Asus has a new competitor to the Raspberry Pi called the Tinker Board and it has some upgrades that Raspberry Pi users might appreciate.

Specifications include a 1.8GHz Cortex-A17 processor, 2GB of RAM, four USB ports, and gigabit LAN as well as Bluetooth 4.0. The Tinker board also has a 3.5mm audio port, microSD slot for storage, micro USB for power, swappable WiFi antennas, and HDMI 2.0 port that supports 4k video.

Tinker Board features should mena much better 3D performance than the Raspberry Pi 3B model. Before you rush out and buy a Tinker Board to build a 4K streamer, be warned that it doesn't support 4k Netflix streaming. Tinker Board does support Debian Linux and it is similar size and layout as the Pi meaning it shouldn't be too much hassle to swap a Tinker Board in place of a Raspberry Pi.

Naturally better specs does mean a higher price for Asus' new offering. The Tinker board sells for £55 in Europe or about $68 in the States. The board is only available in Europe right now with no word on when it might come to the US.

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

