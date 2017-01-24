Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

The Kia Super Bowl 2017 commercial stars Melissa McCarthy. This much we have known already. Now Kia Motors released a teaser for its superbowl ad showing Melissa McCarthy run away from something unknown.

The 60-second Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad for the all-new 2017 Niro crossover is scheduled to air in the third quarter.

According to a statement the new Kia Super bowl ad traces a heroic and harrowing journey stretching from the polar ice caps to an arid desert, and continues to prove why the Niro is “a smarter kind of crossover” with its no-compromise package of style, utility and fuel economy of up to 50 miles per gallon combined for the FE trim.

The Kia Niro is a cross-over with hybrid technology. The Kia Niro set a Guinness World Record with a 76.6mpg Coast-to-Coast drive from Los Angeles to New York City end of last year.

The Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad could be the funniest of the Big Game on February 5. 46-year-old Melissa McCarthy is hilarious. She starred in 2016 in the hit movies Central Intelligence and Ghostbusters. The first teaser of the Kia commercial is not that revealing, but McCarthy is funny no matter what she does. Watch the teaser below.

Kia Motors announced today the pricing for the 2017 Kia Niro. When the Niro arrives in dealerships early in 2017 it will be offered in five trim levels – FE, LX, EX, Touring and a limited-production, Launch Edition. MSRP1 for the FE is just $22,8901 and the top-of-the-line Touring with its many luxury, infotainment and convenience features is $29,650. Destination charges of $895 are not included in the MSRP.

“At Kia, we’re always striving to offer exciting new products that redefine their segments in all areas, including price,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning, KMA. “The new Niro checks all the boxes – it provides crossover utility, good looks, outstanding fuel economy, it’s fun to drive and it’s affordable.”

The Niro FE, with a starting MSRP of $22,890 and 50-MPG (combined), is equipped with a long list of standard features, including: 16-inch wheels; 6-way front seats; power windows; keyless entry; cruise control; 7-inch touchscreen display with rearview camera; UVO3 with Apple CarPlayTM3, Android AutoTM4 and a six-speaker audio system with steering-wheel-mounted controls.

Moving up to the $23,200 LX trim adds Smart Key with push button start, roof rails and LED rear combination lamps. Among the extras added to EX $25,700 are heated combination cloth and leather seating, leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, heated power folding mirrors, front fog lamps, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) driver assistance features.

The Launch Edition is available in Snow White Pearl or Aurora Black Pearl exterior colors and offers an exclusive look via the unique Hyper Gray 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin tires, unique metallic color grille, 10-way driver’s seat, 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, 8-speaker Harman Kardon®6 premium audio and is $28,000.

Touring trim $29,650 is equipped with an amazing array of additional features – power tilt/slide sunroof, front and rear park assist, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 10-way power driver’s seat with memory and 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio,

Three option packages are available. Advanced Technology Package is offered on the LX at $1,450 and includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning System5. Sunroof and Advanced Technology Package is offered on EX at $2,300 and includes power tilt/slide sunroof, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning System5. The Advanced Technology Package $1,900 offered on Touring includes HID headlights, wireless phone charger and 110V inverter, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning System.

