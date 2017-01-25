 
 

NES Classic Edition In Stock At GameStop Stores

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 4:36am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nintendo
 

GameStop announced that new NES Classic consoles are available in GameStop stores starting now.

The supply of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition has pretty much completely dried up despite the ongoing high demand. Target has proven to be the best store to find a NES Classic in stock over the past weeks. GameStop emailed us good news for people still looking for a NES Classic.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

"GameStop has NES Classic Edition consoles coming to its U.S. stores this week starting today. The limited number of units will be available for purchase upon arrival, while supplies last and one per customer," states the email.

The email refers to the $59.99 NES Classic console. This means that GameStop sells the NES not as bundle as they did online in the past. GameStop customers can also trade consoles, games and accessories for store credit to put towards their purchases.

This week, customers can get an extra $50 in store credit on any trade of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 and an additional $25 credit on any trade of a Nintendo 3DS or PlayStation Vita to put towards their purchases.

GameStop said in the email that the NES would be available starting Tuesday, but so far we have seen no reports from NES shoppers that they scored a NES at GameStop. It is worthwhile though to check in with your local GameStop store this morning to see if they received the rare NES Classic.

There is renewed interest in the NES after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply. New tools make it easy for NES owners to open up the system and install more games. The instructions to hack the NES Classic Edition are available.

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $150 plus shipping on amazon.com.

To check if a Target store near you has NES Classic consoles in stock, visit brickseek.com. As the number of NES per store is very low, it is essential to be as early as possible in the line if there is one.

Keep your eyes also on the NES Classic bundle offer on GameStop.com. Walmart stores still just show a 1% in stock score. There is no change there.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock in select Zip codes for $17.95.

The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99.

The demand for the NES is still extremely high. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $150 and up.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameStop. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

33 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

55 minutes ago

7 Best Smart Thermostats

7 Best Smart Thermostats

17 hours ago, 12:13pm CST

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

18 hours ago, 11:10am CST

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

19 seconds ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

14 minutes ago

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

18 minutes ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

21 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

4 hours ago

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

5 hours ago

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Starring off into Space

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Staring off into Space

5 hours ago

Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Logan Earns R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

15 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

16 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

16 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

What is Good Quality Sleep?

What is Good Quality Sleep?

16 hours ago, 1:24pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Technology News

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

33 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

55 minutes ago

7 Best Smart Thermostats

7 Best Smart Thermostats

17 hours ago, 12:13pm CST

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

18 hours ago, 11:10am CST

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

19 seconds ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

14 minutes ago

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

18 minutes ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

21 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.