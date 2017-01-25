NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

GameStop announced that new NES Classic consoles are available in GameStop stores starting now.
The supply of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition has pretty much completely dried up despite the ongoing high demand. Target has proven to be the best store to find a NES Classic in stock over the past weeks. GameStop emailed us good news for people still looking for a NES Classic.
"GameStop has NES Classic Edition consoles coming to its U.S. stores this week starting today. The limited number of units will be available for purchase upon arrival, while supplies last and one per customer," states the email.
The email refers to the $59.99 NES Classic console. This means that GameStop sells the NES not as bundle as they did online in the past. GameStop customers can also trade consoles, games and accessories for store credit to put towards their purchases.
This week, customers can get an extra $50 in store credit on any trade of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 and an additional $25 credit on any trade of a Nintendo 3DS or PlayStation Vita to put towards their purchases.
GameStop said in the email that the NES would be available starting Tuesday, but so far we have seen no reports from NES shoppers that they scored a NES at GameStop. It is worthwhile though to check in with your local GameStop store this morning to see if they received the rare NES Classic.
There is renewed interest in the NES after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply. New tools make it easy for NES owners to open up the system and install more games. The instructions to hack the NES Classic Edition are available.
The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $150 plus shipping on amazon.com.
To check if a Target store near you has NES Classic consoles in stock, visit brickseek.com. As the number of NES per store is very low, it is essential to be as early as possible in the line if there is one.
Keep your eyes also on the NES Classic bundle offer on GameStop.com. Walmart stores still just show a 1% in stock score. There is no change there.
It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock in select Zip codes for $17.95.
The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99.
The demand for the NES is still extremely high. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $150 and up.
Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.
The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.
On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."
Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage.
"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameStop. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."
This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.
The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.
The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.
The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.
The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.