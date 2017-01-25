NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

The supply of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition has pretty much completely dried up despite the ongoing high demand. Target has proven to be the best store to find a NES Classic in stock over the past weeks. GameStop emailed us good news for people still looking for a NES Classic.

"GameStop has NES Classic Edition consoles coming to its U.S. stores this week starting today. The limited number of units will be available for purchase upon arrival, while supplies last and one per customer," states the email.

The email refers to the $59.99 NES Classic console. This means that GameStop sells the NES not as bundle as they did online in the past. GameStop customers can also trade consoles, games and accessories for store credit to put towards their purchases.

This week, customers can get an extra $50 in store credit on any trade of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 and an additional $25 credit on any trade of a Nintendo 3DS or PlayStation Vita to put towards their purchases.

GameStop said in the email that the NES would be available starting Tuesday, but so far we have seen no reports from NES shoppers that they scored a NES at GameStop. It is worthwhile though to check in with your local GameStop store this morning to see if they received the rare NES Classic.