Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go was very popular in the US when it launched racking up tens of millions of downloads. The game launched in the US for Andorid and iOS gamers and had people out in huge numbers trying to catch Pokemon in the real world. In South Korea the game launched this week for both Android and iOS gamers.

On the first day that the game was available it racked up over 2.83 million downloads. App analytics firm WiseApp conducted a survey of 17,400 smartphone users in the country and found the 2.83 million assumed downloads the first day the game was available. The company claims that number was in addition to the 510,000 users who downloaded the game before the official launch.

WiseApp says that all told there are 33.4 million people believed to have downloaded the game. That survey was only of Android users, no App Store users were included. All these downloads were despite the fact that the game reportedly did not work in most parts of South Korea. Pokemon Go uses Google Maps which is restricted by the Seoul government due to security concerns.

Niantic says that it launched the game after collecting map data available to the public. The Pokemon Go craze has faded in the US significantly since launch, but the game is still very popular. Pokemon Go is free, but has lots of in-app purchases.