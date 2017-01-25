Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

On Jan 24 Japan launched its first military communications satellite that will also monitor North Korean missiles. The main aim of this launch was to enhance security and the launch was also broadcasted online.

Kirameki-2 satellite are developed to enhance communications infrastructure through direct connection between naval, the ground, and Japanese air force to deal with north Korea’s nuclear threats, stated Kyodo news.

Japan's Kirameki-2 satellite is based on x-band technology and it’s among three other communication satellites that will replace satellites operated by SDF.

This satellite was supposed to launch last year, but it was under repair due to a damage that happened during its transport to French Guiana, according to Reuters.

The satellite is now able to operate above Pacific Ocean, where as Kirameki-3 satellite will operate over japan. The satellite will share info of deployed units in the world with Japans Self Defense forces. According to Japanese the total cost of three satellites is 230 billion yen (S$2.88 billion).

Japan and China has territorial dispute over some uninhabited islands called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Both countries claim the gas fields in the economic zones.

China also increased its activity in the military sector near South China Sea that became a challenge to US.

From April to December, Chinese aircraft approached Japanese airspace 644 times that were doubled a year, said Japan's Ministry of Defense on Friday.

In December China’s aircraft also entered Japan’s southwestern islands Mikado and Okinawa and pacific which China claimed to be routine exercises.

The launch of Kirameki-2 on Tuesday is a successful launch that delayed due to damage last year. Japan’s government is hopeful that the satellite launch will improve military communications with improved technology, protecting them from Korean missiles and other threats from China.