Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple has announced that it has new beta downloads for developers to try out. The Xcode 8.3 beta is available for download and it includes Swift 3 and SDKs that can be used to build and test apps for the latest release of macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

The betas available for download include macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta (16E144f), iOS 10.3 beta (14E5230e), tvOS 10.2 beta (14W5222d), and Xcode 8.3 beta (8W109m). These new downloads were available to grab as of January 24, 2017. You do have to be registered with Apple to download the beta software as a developer.

As with any beta offerings, there might be bugs or flaws with this software that makes it unusable. Apple hasn't given any indication of when the beta software might hit normal release versions at this time.