Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

In LA, Google and XPRIZE made a joint announcement regarding a million dollar grant that will get distributed among 16 groups. Five of the teams have confirmed that they will design an unmanned spacecraft that will land on the lunar surface.

The prize-giving authorities in synch with Google have been surprised by the passion and devotion of the teams that are vying with each other.

Therefore, in the spirit of flexibility, the authorities have decided to divide the prize money among the remaining contestants. All the teams have given ample demonstration of their abilities and skills as regards designing a spacecraft that just might land on the moon.

The union of various fields such as aerospace engineering, cutting-edge technology, advanced mathematics and the latest in scientific methodology took place and so the project got off the ground. The teams had until New Year’s Eve, which just passed us by awhile ago, to get their act together. Now the final stage of the competition has arrived.

The five teams that are working at full tilt to do all they can to make the moon mission a reality are as follows:

• SpaceIL: Hailing from Israel, this team has managed to get a slot on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

• Moon Express: Coming from the United States, this team has signed the dotted line on a multi-million dollar agreement with Rocket Lab. They have their eyes on the myriad lunar resources.

• Synergy Moon: A truly global team, it will employ a NEPTUNE 8 rocket for its purposes. People from over a dozen countries are represented in this team.

• TeamIndus: Indian in its origins, this group of dedicated people plans on riding in the PSLV.

• HAKUTO: Based in Japan, this team will cooperate on a partual basis with the Indian team.

A few guidelines were issued by the authorities regarding the prize money and the roles each one of the finalist teams are to take in the initiative. It is indeed a worthy endeavor. If all goes as per plan, it will be a case of a magical journey to the moon.