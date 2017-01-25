Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

A visual effects company just sued the electric sports car maker Faraday Future for an amount of $1.8 million. The law suit was filed as per the fact that the company claims that Faraday Future owes it an amount of $1.8 million, according to JaloPink.

They are off the account that Faraday Future did not pay for the job that was done in order to promote the launch of company’s first ever production vehicle. Faraday Future just started making its first ever production vehicle which is going to be an electric vehicle with a high range on a single battery charge.

Faraday Future which already saw a lot of problems in launching its first ever 1050 bhp EV has now found itself in another peril. The company has seen a lot of problems recently just to kick start the project and this major law suit is going to pose another threat to the domain of car production.

The visual graphics company named Mill Group has helped the Faraday Future recently a lot. The company has an ability to create photo realistic renderings of automobile that are not even finished.

They have the ability to provide an exact virtual replica of any car in mind with their high power software in use. This company has listed Audi, Honda, Subaru and Lincoln as their clients as well.

The company hasn’t disclosed the exact nature of problem that happened between the two. However that law suit certainly depicts that it is something big for sure.

We are not sure if all the videos and pictures by Faraday Future are computer generated. Faraday Future on the other hand hasn’t really shared an official word with the media upon this matter yet.