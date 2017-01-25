 
 

Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games Head To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 5:52am CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Tomorrow Corporation&#039;s Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch
 

Games will get an exclusive Soundtrack Mode on Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation is an independent game developer that had some very cool games on mobile devices. Those popular games include Human Resource Machine, Little Inferno, and World of Goo. The company has announced that it will put putting all three of those award winning games out for gamers to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

All three of the games will be bundled with their full original soundtracks for the first time ever. The Nintendo Switch will get a special Soundtrack Mode where players can explore the odd music of the games. That mode is Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The Nintendo Switch console will launch on March 3. The pre-order stock for the console has sold out at this point so that likely means you won't get your hands on the Switch for a few months. Nintendo really likes to keep supply of its popular consoles tight to drive up demand. It did this same thing with the Nintendo Wii when it launched. It took months and months for everyone who wants that console to get one.

The Switch sells for $299.99 and games will cost the same $59.99 each that we are used to seeing for PC and other major consoles. The cool part about the Switch is that it is portable and people can play wherever they might be. It's unclear how much Tomorrow Corporation will be selling its indie games for on the console.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

6 days ago, 5:22am CST

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Jan 17 2017, 1:30pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Jan 17 2017, 12:38pm CST

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Jan 17 2017, 11:47am CST

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

10 minutes ago

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

15 minutes ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

15 minutes ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

30 minutes ago

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

34 minutes ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

37 minutes ago

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

49 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

1 hour ago

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

5 hours ago

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

5 hours ago

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Starring off into Space

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Staring off into Space

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Gaming

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

Super Mario Run Sprints to Android in March

6 days ago, 5:22am CST

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Jan 17 2017, 1:30pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Jan 17 2017, 12:38pm CST

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Jan 17 2017, 11:47am CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

10 minutes ago

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

15 minutes ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

15 minutes ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.