Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games Head To Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation is an independent game developer that had some very cool games on mobile devices. Those popular games include Human Resource Machine, Little Inferno, and World of Goo. The company has announced that it will put putting all three of those award winning games out for gamers to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

All three of the games will be bundled with their full original soundtracks for the first time ever. The Nintendo Switch will get a special Soundtrack Mode where players can explore the odd music of the games. That mode is Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The Nintendo Switch console will launch on March 3. The pre-order stock for the console has sold out at this point so that likely means you won't get your hands on the Switch for a few months. Nintendo really likes to keep supply of its popular consoles tight to drive up demand. It did this same thing with the Nintendo Wii when it launched. It took months and months for everyone who wants that console to get one.

The Switch sells for $299.99 and games will cost the same $59.99 each that we are used to seeing for PC and other major consoles. The cool part about the Switch is that it is portable and people can play wherever they might be. It's unclear how much Tomorrow Corporation will be selling its indie games for on the console.