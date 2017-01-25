Mushrooms Can Reduce Or Delay Dementia And Alzheimer's

On Jan 24 new research showed that mushrooms have bioactive elements that enhance brain activity, preventing inflammation that cause dementia. Mushrooms are functional foods that delays aging as reported in the Journal of Medicinal Food. The website of the journal also has this article for readers till February 24 2017.

In the article, “edible and medicinal mushrooms: emerging brain food for the mitigation of neurodegenerative diseases” the scientists stated the link between heath and mushrooms. The article is focused on bioactive compounds present in mushrooms that provide cognitive and neuroprotective benefits. The researchers of this study were Chia Wei Phan, Pamela David, and Vikines wary Sabaratnam, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Less research was done in the past on food’s effect on dementia, as most research was conducted on foods that help cure certain cancers. With this new discovery scientists are hopeful that they will be able to make new drug from mushrooms that could treat dementia and Alzheimer diseases. It’s a disease that affects several elderly patients in the world,especially in the US. Severe effects of dementia, patients even get minor strokes.

The recent research focuses on foods that are neuroprotective, stated Journal of Medicinal Food Editor-in-Chief Sampath Parthasarathy, MBA, PhD, Florida Hospital Chair in Cardiovascular Sciences and Interim Associate Dean, College of Medicine, University of Central Florida, and Yangha Kim, PhD, Ewha Women’s University, Seoul, South Korea.

The journal publishes on monthly basis and its researches include study on bioactive compounds of functional foods, herbal compounds, and nutraceuticals. The journal focuses on chemistry and biochemistry of these compounds, and also their extraction methods, analysis methods, biological roles, and use of bioactive compounds to make certain drugs to treat different diseases. Several scientists, doctors, teachers and scholars study this journal to get updated knowledge.