$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

Super Bowl LI is kicking off next month and the most lavish party you can possibly buy has been unveiled by TicketCity. This package will cost you a cool $1 million, but you won't have to party alone for that kind of money. This package allows you to bring 20 of your closest friends.

For the money you get arrival via private air transportation on Thursday afternoon with dinner each evening at the finest restaurants Houston has to offer. Buyers of the package will get accommodations in two luxury homes, no hotels for this trip. Each house can sleep ten people and there are four luxury SUVs to get people around the city when they want.

Since the buyer will be from out of town most likely, the package also comes with a concierge to get you around town and to the Houstonian Spa for bourbon tastings. The million dollar entry fee for this lavish party also includes entrance to all the best Super Bowl parties Houston has going on including the NFL Honors Award Show, ESPN Party, Maxim Super Bowl Party, Leather and Laces Party, Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party, and the NFL Players Tailgate party with catering from Guy Fieri.

The package isn't limited to only those parties either. The package also include courtside seats and a suite at a Houston Rockets game on Friday, Feb 3 and VIP access to the UFC Fight Night with weigh-ins starting on February 4. The package also includes a $5,000 NFL merchandise gift card.

Buyers also get autographed helmets from Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as well as a Jerry Jones autographed jersey, a Miami Dolphins perfect-season autographed jersey, topped off with a Super Bowl 50 helmet autographed by John Elway and Peyton Manning. You even get a party bus and police guidance to the game on Sunday.