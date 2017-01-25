 
 

$1 Million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 6:08am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends
 

Live it up for a million dollar weekend with UFC fights, Rockets basketball, and Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI is kicking off next month and the most lavish party you can possibly buy has been unveiled by TicketCity. This package will cost you a cool $1 million, but you won't have to party alone for that kind of money. This package allows you to bring 20 of your closest friends.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

For the money you get arrival via private air transportation on Thursday afternoon with dinner each evening at the finest restaurants Houston has to offer. Buyers of the package will get accommodations in two luxury homes, no hotels for this trip. Each house can sleep ten people and there are four luxury SUVs to get people around the city when they want.

Since the buyer will be from out of town most likely, the package also comes with a concierge to get you around town and to the Houstonian Spa for bourbon tastings. The million dollar entry fee for this lavish party also includes entrance to all the best Super Bowl parties Houston has going on including the NFL Honors Award Show, ESPN Party, Maxim Super Bowl Party, Leather and Laces Party, Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party, and the NFL Players Tailgate party with catering from Guy Fieri.

The package isn't limited to only those parties either. The package also include courtside seats and a suite at a Houston Rockets game on Friday, Feb 3 and VIP access to the UFC Fight Night with weigh-ins starting on February 4. The package also includes a $5,000 NFL merchandise gift card.

Buyers also get autographed helmets from Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as well as a Jerry Jones autographed jersey, a Miami Dolphins perfect-season autographed jersey, topped off with a Super Bowl 50 helmet autographed by John Elway and Peyton Manning. You even get a party bus and police guidance to the game on Sunday.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

19 minutes ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

22 hours ago, 8:32am CST

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

23 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 day ago, 2:22am CST

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

3 minutes ago

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

8 minutes ago

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer&#039;s

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer's

1 hour ago

Tomorrow Corporation&#039;s Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

1 hour ago

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

1 hour ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

1 hour ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

1 hour ago

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

1 hour ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Super Bowl

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

19 minutes ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

22 hours ago, 8:32am CST

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

23 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 day ago, 2:22am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

3 minutes ago

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

8 minutes ago

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

19 minutes ago

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer&#039;s

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer's

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.