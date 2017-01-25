 
 

NASA And The Super Bowl Bring Fans To Mars

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 6:48am CST

 

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars
Space exploration is going to be a prominent feature at Super Bowl LIVE, a 9-day fan festival that will run from January 28 through February 5 in Houston, where the Super Bowl takes place this year.

There will be activities and exhibits that will showcase NASA specifically the Journey to Mars. They will use it to give information about the ISS, telescopes, and how technology has improved our lives. This is all in collaboration with the Johnson Space Center, which is located in Houston. There are hopes that this event will up the traffic they see.

Future Flight is the primary attraction for the fan festival, and riders will take a trip to Mars using VR goggles on a 90-foot drop tower ride. Visitors will also get a chance to visit the Orion spacecraft, a replica of the Curiosity rover on Mars, and other space-related content.

Some of the other things you can see include: "models of engines manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne to power NASA's powerful Space Launch System rocket, an interactive wall provided by Boeing, Lockheed Martin's virtual reality trip over the Mars surface, Orbital ATK's interactive launcher, and Raytheon Company's science museum on wheels."

You can find out more about NASA and football's connection here: http://www.nasa.gov/football

