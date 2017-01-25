 
 

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 7:13am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills
This is a satellite photo of Pueblo Bonito archaeological site with illustrations demonstrating its geometrical properties. Credit: Dr. Sherry Towers
  • ASU scientist finds advanced geometry no secret to prehistoric architects in US Southwest
 

Researchers from ASU have discovered that a high degree of geometrical skills were possessed by ancient American architects.

If you were to build a building from scratch and had to apply some rules of geometry, you would obviously need paper and pencil not mention a scientific calculator to do the maths and designing. Yet such luxuries were unavailable to prehistoric people who lived in the Southwestern region in America.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

The latest evidence from ASU has proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the Pueblo Indians in prehistoric times had no texts to refer to and even lacked a numerical system. Yet these rather primitive people managed to construct complex buildings based on the most intricate geometry.   

A scientist while studying the Sun Temple in Colorado found this much to his surprise. The Sun Temple was built in 1200 A.D. This place was the focus of the Pueblo people as far as viewing the summer solstice was concerned.

The scientist took an interest in the site as far as it served as a remarkable vantage point to observe the stars. Yet as he got to know the building in more detail, he found out that there was more to it than met the eye.

The various patterns that emerged from the study showed that it was not a primitive or simple structure. Rather, the same measurements repeated themselves in the manner of the golden ratio in these architectural achievements. 

The geometry involved in the construction from the basic plans was mind-blowingly modern in its nature. A high school student studying architecture and geometry today would have to struggle with some of the stuff that went on in the minds of these ancient people.

This may seem fairly hard to believe yet it is true. Such difficult-to-grasp concepts as triangles, squares, the golden rectangle and other things as perspective not to mention keeping things in beautiful and balanced proportion were the norm way back then. 

The fact which remains hard to digest is how these people who lacked a written code or mathematical system managed to build such magnificent buildings. The prodigies who constructed these dwellings were way ahead of their times.

Someone given the same conditions of scarcity today, as these Pueblo people suffered from in those prehistoric times, would not be able to hold a up candle to them. They very clearly possessed some kind of secret knowledge about which we moderns are ignorant.  

The study "Advanced geometrical constructs in a Pueblo ceremonial site, c. 1200 CE" will appear in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

14 minutes ago

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer&#039;s

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer's

1 hour ago

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

1 hour ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

1 hour ago

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

8 minutes ago

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

24 minutes ago

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

1 hour ago

Tomorrow Corporation&#039;s Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

1 hour ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

1 hour ago

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

1 hour ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

2 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

6 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

14 minutes ago

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer&#039;s

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer's

1 hour ago

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

1 hour ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

8 minutes ago

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

14 minutes ago

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

24 minutes ago

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.