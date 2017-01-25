 
 

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut
  • Mitsubishi Showcases the Rival of Qashqai before Geneva
 

The upcoming SUV will be a competitor of the Qashqai

Mitsubishi has featured the first executive looks of its upcoming SUV. This SUV will be a rival for the upcoming Nissan Qashqai. The company released its first preview just before weeks of the Geneva Motor Show where it is supposed to make its official debut.

This new SUV will be available in 2017 for sale in order to provide a better opportunity for the brand to step in the domain of selling SUVs. This upcoming new car is not names yet but there is a lot about it that we actually know about it. It will be larger than that of ASX and will sit below Outlander in Mitsubishi’s range of already offered SUVs.

The teaser images that are released by the company suggest that it will have a similar kind of nose like that of an Outlander. However it is supposed to feature a broader and more angular rear as compared to the SUV. It will have a coupe like roofline and slimming glassine which is not seen in many Mitsubishi vehicles up till now.

The company has always promoted boxy and a little rugged designs for its vehicles form the past many years. However they hired Tsunehiro Kunimoto in 2014, who worked at Nissan for 40 years.

He is now offering his services in the company and this might be the reason that we are off to see a more sleek design in form of this Mitsubishi. It looks like the company is now finally focusing on the design of the vehicle among other features as well.

The upcoming SUV will be 4.49 meters long and1.89 meters high, according to AutoCar. This means that it will have a pretty wide grille on the front that will be the face of almost all the upcoming SUVs by company.

