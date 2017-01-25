 
 

Scientists Create Tiny Underwater Robots To Study Oceans

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 7:25am CST | by , Updated: Jan 25 2017, 7:32am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists Creat Tiny Underwater Robots to Study Oceans
A graphic representation of the underwater explorers off the coast of Del Mar. Credit: Jaffe Lab for Underwater Imaging/Scripps Oceanography
 

The miniature robot can help answer some basic questions about the life lurking in the oceans

Scientists have developed a swarm of tiny robots which can travel deep down into the oceans and provide exquisite insight into marine life.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Scientists believe that by using these data they can answer some basic questions about the life lurking in the oceans.

Designed by Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the miniature autonomous underwater explorers, or M-AUEs are equipped with various sensors that can measure temperature and surrounding conditions. The data obtained from these sensors will help researchers better understand the interaction of ocean currents with marine creatures, especially with planktons which are smaller than the grain of rice and are the base of the ocean food web.

The thing that sets M-AUEs set apart from the other underwater robot is its ability to record 3D movements of the ocean internal waves which are generated with the disturbance of different layers of waters. Then, it replicates how these ocean waves alter, in this case, the movements of individual planktons.

"We can move the finger around, but we're never in two places at the same time; so we basically have no sort of three-dimensional understanding of the ocean. By building this swarm of robots, we were in 16 places at the same time.” Jules Jaffe, the designer of the robots told Live Science

To test robots’ ability to track and mimic the movements of planktons, researchers carried out a trial and deployed a swarm of 16 M-AUEs programmed to stay 33-feet deep in the ocean off the coast of Torrey Pines near California. 

During the five four long trial, rsearchers decided to test a two-decade old mathematical theory. The theory says that swimming plankton would form dense patches when pushed around by internal waves. 

The results of the trial were nearly identical to what were predicted by theory. Researchers found that swarms of robots were pushed by the ocean current, resulting in a tightly packed patch. Then, they were get pushed apart.

“This is the first time such a mechanism has been tested underwater," said Scripps biological oceanographer Peter Franks.

“This swarm-sensing approach opens up a whole new realm of ocean exploration.”

Researchers are hoping to build hundreds of more underwater robots to expand their work and to track other relative conditions.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

17 minutes ago

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

19 minutes ago

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

33 minutes ago

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer&#039;s

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer's

1 hour ago

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

12 minutes ago

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

27 minutes ago

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

44 minutes ago

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

1 hour ago

Tomorrow Corporation&#039;s Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

Tomorrow Corporation's Popular Games head to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

Faraday Future Sued for $1.8 Million by Visual Effects Studio

1 hour ago

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

Five Google Lunar X Prize Teams Will Try to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon

1 hour ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

1 hour ago

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane

2 hours ago

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

2 hours ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

17 minutes ago

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

19 minutes ago

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

33 minutes ago

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer&#039;s

Mushrooms can Reduce or Delay Dementia and Alzheimer's

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

12 minutes ago

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

17 minutes ago

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

19 minutes ago

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

27 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.