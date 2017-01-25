 
 

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 7:52am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • Wal-Mart is off to start Car sales
 

The biggest consumer outlet of America will now sell cars on a discounted price!

Wal-Mart which is not only a big name in America but in all the wide world is all set to step into the automotive industry. This is the reason that they are going to sell cars to their consumers all around the world in their sale points too. The cars sales will be offered in 25 Wal-Mart stored across the south west region, according to Automotive News.

Staff will be specially recruited to help the customers choose the car of their choice however all the sales will be handled by the CarSaver Kiosk. The shoppers coming to shop at the Wal-Mart will be able to apply for car financing as well through the Ally and shop for their insurance too.

The system that will be formulated will then have the ability to connect shoppers to the dealership that will be present in the 15 miles radius of the customers. The specially designed car booths will be there to help the customers out with the hassle of car shopping and to avoid the pressure related to it.

Wal-Mart and CarSaver already have a pilot program running in Stuart, FL. They found that customers were able to save as much as $3000 on a car’s sticker price through this kind of dealing. T was also concluded that around 80 percent of the customers who came up to the kiosks at Wal-Mart actually bought the desired car at the end.

Thus proving the fact that a hassle free shopping experience is loved by customers as well and they are bound to buy a car when it is offered with a discounted price as well. It is said that in the coming two years, the CarSaver will expand in almost all of the stores nationwide.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

