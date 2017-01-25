Parasitic Wasp New Species Named After Ancient Egyptian God of Evil

New parasitic wasp named as god of evil that’s Egyptian ancient god. The species was discovered in the US in south east part. The species is called crypt-keeper-wasp that parasites crypt gall wasps that infest oak. The research was conducted by a team with their leader Dr. Scott Pegan from Rice University, and the study published in ZooKeys journal.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

After it’s parasitized, the crypt gall wasp makes a hole in the gall and puts the head inside it before its death. In the meanwhile, the larva develops inside its host. When it’s old enough to emerge, it gets out of the crypt gall from the head capsule of the prey, leaving exoskeletons’ pieces in the crypt. The team also published similar research in a paper in 2017,explaining the manipulation, researching the fitness benefit to E.set in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Scientists explained the comparison they made between Set and the wasp, saying that, the deity can control evil animals like serpents and hyenas. As in Egyptian mythology, he trapped the brother Osiris in a crypt and murdered him. Then after chopping his body scattered it in the world.

The new wasp has 77 species with a distribution named cosmopolitan. The species is 1.2 to 2.3 mm in length and a small insect that is very colorful having metallic green, olive green, turquoise and iridescent blue colors. The color changes according to its age and the light. The species was first discovered in Inlet Beach, Florida. Now the scientists found it across US near Gulf coast, including areas in Mississippi, Louisiana,Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

The scientists will do further studies to know more about the wasps and their effect on evil animals.