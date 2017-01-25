 
 

Parasitic Wasp New Species Named After Ancient Egyptian God Of Evil

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 7:59am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Parasitic Wasp New Species Named After Ancient Egyptian God of Evil
The new parasitic wasp species Euderus set named after the ancient Egyptian god of evil and chaos Set. Its common name is the crypt-keeper wasp. Credit: Ryan Ridenbaugh and Miles Zhang
 

Crypt-keeper-wasp, a new species of parasitic wasp named after ancient Egyptian god of evil set can control evil animals, like serpents.

New parasitic wasp named as god of evil that’s Egyptian ancient god. The species was discovered in the US in south east part. The species is called crypt-keeper-wasp that parasites crypt gall wasps that infest oak. The research was conducted by a team with their leader Dr. Scott Pegan from Rice University, and the study published in ZooKeys journal.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

After it’s parasitized, the crypt gall wasp makes a hole in the gall and puts the head inside it before its death. In the meanwhile, the larva develops inside its host. When it’s old enough to emerge, it gets out of the crypt gall from the head capsule of the prey, leaving exoskeletons’ pieces in the crypt. The team also published similar research in a paper in 2017,explaining the manipulation, researching the fitness benefit to E.set in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Scientists explained the comparison they made between Set and the wasp, saying that, the deity can control evil animals like serpents and hyenas. As in Egyptian mythology, he trapped the brother Osiris in a crypt and murdered him. Then after chopping his body scattered it in the world.

The new wasp has 77 species with a distribution named cosmopolitan. The species is 1.2 to 2.3 mm in length and a small insect that is very colorful having metallic green, olive green, turquoise and iridescent blue colors. The color changes according to its age and the light. The species was first discovered in Inlet Beach, Florida. Now the scientists found it across US near Gulf coast, including areas in Mississippi, Louisiana,Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

The scientists will do further studies to know more about the wasps and their effect on evil animals.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Procyon Spacecraft Investigates Water Mystery on Comet 67P

Procyon Spacecraft Investigates Water Mystery on Comet 67P

1 hour ago

Scientists Creat Tiny Underwater Robots to Study Oceans

Scientists Create Tiny Underwater Robots to Study Oceans

1 hour ago

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

1 hour ago

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

1 hour ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

7 minutes ago

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

21 minutes ago

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

25 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

34 minutes ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

55 minutes ago

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

Walmart Will Sell Cars Too

1 hour ago

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Mitsubishi Teases New SUV Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 hour ago

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

2018 BMW Z5 Spied

1 hour ago

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

These Tiny Underwater Robots Mimic Planktons in Ocean

2 hours ago

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

NASA and the Super Bowl Bring Fans to Mars

2 hours ago

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

$1 million Super Bowl LI Package Lets You Bring 20 Friends

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Procyon Spacecraft Investigates Water Mystery on Comet 67P

Procyon Spacecraft Investigates Water Mystery on Comet 67P

1 hour ago

Scientists Creat Tiny Underwater Robots to Study Oceans

Scientists Create Tiny Underwater Robots to Study Oceans

1 hour ago

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

We Now Know How Our Brains Learn Basic Instincts

1 hour ago

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

Ancient US Southwestern Architects Knew Advanced Geometry Skills

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

7 minutes ago

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

21 minutes ago

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

25 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.