Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

President Donald Trump has gotten its status of the new President of the United States and he is here to make a few changes in all kinds of businesses. He has asked for a meet up with the CEO of automotive giants such as General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles the coming Tuesday.

He would most likely be talking about North American Free trade Agreement and a huge amount of potential tax cuts for these companies. Being a businessman himself, it was already expected from the new elect president to reform some new ideas for the businesses around the country.

According to AutoBlog, this meeting might be held due to the fact that Trump is highly against the labor being imported from Mexico or the cars being made out there.

This is the reason that there might be fine imposed to the companies that will import labor from there. He is more concerned to provide jobs here instead of providing it to people outside the country as well. White House spokesperson also said that that Trump is working in order to bring back the major jobs in US for American citizens.

This kind of strict decision will be a great problem for automakers. Trump has already criticized Ford for manufacturing their cars in Mexico. Along with that FCA and GM also have factories in the south of border where a huge number of non-citizens of America work as well. Major companies might face thrashing from the new President if they don’t get to have the right kind of decisions made in the near future.

Most of these decisions will cater the thinking of American manufacturing by American plants, a theme which was pretty evident in this year’s Detroit Auto Show.