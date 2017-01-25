 
 

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 8:38am CST

 

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity
  The Oscar Nominations for Year 2017 Celebrate Diversity
 

The Oscar nominations for the 2017 have a lot of diverse contenders this year among the acting nominees

Last year’s Oscar awards were riddled with controversy. The ‘OscarSoWhite’ movement became a full-fledged phenomenon of its own fueled by the Black Lives Matter movement and the political semantics. The lack of diverse nominees among the major four acting nomination including Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Supporting Role; all had nominations that were white.

The lack of diversity was called upon by a majority of African American actors as well as actors from other diverse ethnicities. They criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their ‘white mentality’ and only nominating the actors that were white. A general criticism of the Hollywood and film industry was also made regarding the standards in filmmaking. 

The backlash was acknowledged by the Academy’s President Cheryl Boone Isaacs assured everyone that they will be taking steps to remedy the issues of lack of diversity which will be apparent in the nominations for the year 2017. 

The nominations for this year were announced Monday morning and the acting categories were proof that the Academy was acknowledging diversity among it’s ranks this year.

The acting nominations for this year in all four categories had at least one actor from diverse background. Denzel Washington was nominated for his role in the movie adaptation of the play Fences for the Actor in a Leading Role category. Ruth Negga earned a nomination in the Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the movie Loving.

The Supporting Acting nominees saw more nominees from different diversities. Actor in a Supporting Role nominations include Mahershala Ali for his role in the coming of age movie Moonlight and Dev Patel for his movie role in Lion. Likewise, Actress in a Supporting Role nominees include Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Viola Davis for her role in Fences and Octavia Spencer in the biopic Hidden Figures. 

Denzel Washington has been nominated for the seventh time to win an Oscar in the Actor in a Leading Role category, Viola Davis has been nominated for the third time for an Oscar win and Octavia Spencer is set for her second win in the Actress in a Supporting Role category yet again.

This is also the first time that black actresses have won majority in an acting category nominations with Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Naomie Harris being nominated alongside Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams. 

All eyes are now going to be on the Oscar ceremony where winning will matter as much as the nominations themselves. 

