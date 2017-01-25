The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

It turns out the last year’s Xiaomi Mi Mix ‘concept’ phone did manage to predict how screen to body ratio would be for the future smartphones. It was only a matter of time before major companies such as Samsung and LG adopted this feature of minimal bezels. Let’s start with Samsung’s much awaited flagship Phone Galaxy S8.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

It is long rumored to have no top and bottom bezels. In addition the curved touch screen is thought to make up for the side bezels. Well LG certainly does not want to fall behind in this race of minimal bezels. The South Korean company is planning to unveil its flagship Phone G6 at the MWC on February 26. This release will put the G6 before the customers even before the S8.

The most attractive feature of the phone is that it is to screen-to-bezel ratio greater than 90 percent. This information has come along with the leaked image by TheVerge. It has been actually confirmed that the G6 will have a 5.7 inch display with a rather unusual 2:1 aspect ratio. The bottom bezel will have a slight difference in height with the top bezel. The G6 is said to be manufactured with metal and glass only.

The South Korean company has decided to maintain its headphone jack and is not following the example of other companies. The G6 will also be water resistant. Unfortunately the G6 lacks one essential feature which its predecessors exclusively had. This battery of the G6 will not be user-replaceable.

You will not be able to spot the modularity which was found in the G5. However the rear design will be similar to the G5. As seen in earlier leaked renders the G6 will have a dual camera array along with a finger print scanner.