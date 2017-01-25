Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

Australia has been seeking film glory since long ago. Called the ‘World Down Under’; the Australian movie industry has been producing movies in English and native languages for quite some time now and have even hosted and helped in producing some of the biggest blockbusters of Hollywood without getting proper recognition.

Mad Max: Fury Road brought some Australian talent to the Oscars’ stage as winners and there was some recognition among the masses of Australian talent. This year however, the nominations have made Australia celebrate.

Three movies have been nominated in the major movie categories at this year’s Oscars. Hacksaw Ridge and Lion have been nominated in the Best Motion Picture category while Tanna, shot in Vanuatu, is Australia’s first ever best foreign language film nominee. All three of the films share a total of 13 nominations in various categories among them.

Graeme Mason, CEO of agency Screen Australia, which helped finance both Lion and Tanna and provided support via the producer offset for Hacksaw Ridge, called the nominations “a moment for the entire Australian screen industry to savor.”

According to THR, he said in a statement that it is truly remarkable to have two films nominated in the Best Picture category, with the teams from Lion and Hacksaw Ridge rightly acknowledged for the captivating stories they so skillfully told.”

Directors Martin Butler and Bentley Dean’s Tanna is the first to score a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Australia. Tanna is a story of star-crossed lovers. The moive features Wawa who is being readied for the ceremony that will recognize her as a grown woman, is in love with the handsome grandson of the tribal chief. When, as part of an effort to prevent a war, Wawa is betrothed to a man from another tribe, she must choose between loyalty to her clan and her own heart.

The movie the first shot in the nation of Vanuatu. It stars non-actors who had never even watched a film, and it was shot with no electricity, with everything solar-powered, including the editing bay. The directors expressed their excitement saying they were all smiles and said that the cast who were explained the significance of the nomination are also excited to walk the red carpet.