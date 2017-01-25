 
 

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations At The Oscars 2017

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 9:06am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017
Credit: Getty Images
 

Australian film industry celebrates overall thirteen nominations with three major movie nominations at this year’s Oscars

Australia has been seeking film glory since long ago. Called the ‘World Down Under’; the Australian movie industry has been producing movies in English and native languages for quite some time now and have even hosted and helped in producing some of the biggest blockbusters of Hollywood without getting proper recognition.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Mad Max: Fury Road brought some Australian talent to the Oscars’ stage as winners and there was some recognition among the masses of Australian talent. This year however, the nominations have made Australia celebrate.

Three movies have been nominated in the major movie categories at this year’s Oscars. Hacksaw Ridge and Lion have been nominated in the Best Motion Picture category while Tanna, shot in Vanuatu, is Australia’s first ever best foreign language film nominee. All three of the films share a total of 13 nominations in various categories among them.

Graeme Mason, CEO of agency Screen Australia, which helped finance both Lion and Tanna and provided support via the producer offset for Hacksaw Ridge, called the nominations “a moment for the entire Australian screen industry to savor.”

According to THR, he said in a statement that it is truly remarkable to have two films nominated in the Best Picture category, with the teams from Lion and Hacksaw Ridge rightly acknowledged for the captivating stories they so skillfully told.”

Directors Martin Butler and Bentley Dean’s Tanna is the first to score a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Australia. Tanna is a story of star-crossed lovers. The moive features Wawa who is being readied for the ceremony that will recognize her as a grown woman, is in love with the handsome grandson of the tribal chief. When, as part of an effort to prevent a war, Wawa is betrothed to a man from another tribe, she must choose between loyalty to her clan and her own heart.

The movie the first shot in the nation of Vanuatu. It stars non-actors who had never even watched a film, and it was shot with no electricity, with everything solar-powered, including the editing bay. The directors expressed their excitement saying they were all smiles and said that the cast who were explained the significance of the nomination are also excited to walk the red carpet.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

31 minutes ago

Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Logan Earns R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

20 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

20 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

20 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

8 minutes ago

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

16 minutes ago

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

20 minutes ago

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

22 minutes ago

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

35 minutes ago

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

53 minutes ago

The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

1 hour ago

World’s First Stable Organism with Modified DNA Created

World’s First Stable Organism with Modified DNA Created

1 hour ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

1 hour ago

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

2017 Oscar Nominations Celebrate Diversity

1 hour ago

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

Trump to Meet with Automotive Giants

1 hour ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Movie News

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

31 minutes ago

Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Logan Earns R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

20 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

20 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

20 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

8 minutes ago

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

16 minutes ago

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

20 minutes ago

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

22 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.