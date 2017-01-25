 
 

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

The latest patent which has been granted to Apple gives us an indication that the company is focused on bringing additional value proposition to its Apple Watch through future iterations. This recently granted patent is named as ‘Modular functional band links for wearable devices’.

This patent was first heard about in 2016 and has been finally granted to the company. This patent is very interesting as it broadens the potential of Apple. The company will be able ship watches which will have additional built-in functionality. This will in turn increase the basic capabilities of the watch.

The best part is that the Apple Watch won’t have to be amended and thus will also be saved from the FDA approval. Apple would easily be able to integrate additional sensors in to the hardware of the Apple Watch. This will increase the capability of the watch to sense and record additional information.

This patent was actually suggested by Tim Cook in 2015. While discussing Health Products he suggested that the company would work on something that achieves the same results and be able to bypass the FDA as their process is time consuming. Now these comments and the recent patent do gel in well.

It may suggest to us that Apple is planning to make the Apple Watch more modular in nature. It may be possible that in the near future the watch will be shipped with additional internal components and functionality. These may include health sensors or maybe a battery which would act as a n emergency power source.

However it should be made noted that this patent like others makes use of broad terminology so that the implementation of the patent is not restricted. Apple may be working on this project of selling Watch bands with additional accessories. Consumers are always on the lookout for more and if Apple is opting for this path then it would certainly be worth looking forward to.

