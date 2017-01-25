 
 

Meditation Lowers Stress In Anxiety Disorder

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 9:44am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder
Getty Images
  • Mindful Meditative Decreases the Body’s Stress
 

It seems that mindful meditative practice tends to decrease the body’s fight, flight and fright response.

Meditation is the ideal treatment for high stress levels. It will soothe, calm and act as a balm on the written troubles of the mind. By changing one’s experience of consciousness via greater mindfulness, anyone can reap the benefits of true happiness and greater peace of mind.

While it is a simple practice and not that complicated to begin with, it has a marked effect on the physiology of the person who is undergoing its effects. 

Meditation plucks from the mind the rooted sorrows. It is a sort of mental editing. In a recent study, individuals who were quite anxious began a mindful meditation course for the time span of two months.

They tried to remain in the present moment and also ignored or accepted all sorts of interfering thoughts that impinged upon consciousness.

As the monkey-mind that would not stop its chattering started to simmer down, they experienced an altered state of consciousness. They not only ended up in a more sedate and laid-back condition, they also considerably reduced their inflammation levels. 

The control group which didn’t take to any meditative practice failed to show any improvements in stress and inflammation. The study was published in a journal. Such meditation is the best course to follow to beat anxiety and worry.

Some question the science behind this wisdom. They say that the benefits of this sort of meditation may simply be because of the placebo effect. Thus random assigning of a group of people to meditative classes or no activity in particular was arranged for.

The stress levels were measured and tests were taken to ascertain that the group members underwent what is known as general adaptation syndrome. This is the basic model for stress. 

The levels of ACTH hormone were also carefully monitored before and after the trials. The end results showed that meditation is not just all in the mind. It is in fact a perfect example of an external stimulus being applied to the body (in this case it is bringing one’s focal powers back to the present moment in time) to improve mental well-being.

If you are a worry wart, meditation is the best policy and it is something that any doctor can recommend with his eyes closed. You will benefit immensely from the activity. 

This study got published on January 24 in Psychiatry Research.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

