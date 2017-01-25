 
 

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away From EGOT Status With Oscar Nomination For Moana

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 9:46am CST

 

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana
Credit: Getty Images
 

Lin Manuel Miranda is just one Oscar win away from being an EGOT as he gets nominated for Best Original Song “How Far I’ll Go” in Moana

Lin Manuel Miranda is just one step away from being an EGOT. An EGOT is someone who has one all the top accolades in the world of performing arts namely, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Last year, Lin made history by winning an Emmy and a Tony for his award winning, record selling hit musical Hamilton. The actor, rapper, singer, composer, writer and performer wrote the play and also opened to play the role of the founding father Alexander Hamilton himself.

The actor then moved on from the play and took over to composing the soundtrack for the Disney’s first Polynesian story Moana. The original song for the movie “How Far I’ll Go” has been an award favourite of the season and it just got amped up with an Oscar nomination which were announced just yesterday.

The exciting news is that Lin is just an Oscar win away from being an EGOT. If he wins the Oscar for Moana, he will become an EGOT. He will be the youngest EGOT at 37 years old and he will also be the first actor to do so in the shortest duration, a decade, according to ETOnline.

Lin is excited about his nomination. He has already said that he will be bringing his mom to the Oscars as he promised her when he was young. They are finding an Oscar dress for her presently and as we all know him, Lin, even if doesn’t win will make the whole thing fun and light-hearted. The other nominees in the category are City of Stars and Audition from La La Land, Can’t Stop the Feeling from Trolls and The Empty Chair from Jim. Let’s hope that Lin gets his EGOT status this year.

