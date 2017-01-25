Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

In a world of blind conformity and obedience to authority, opposition to the status quo is not only a sign of rebellion but a positive aim and a necessity to boot. Take the multiple tweets that shook the nation regarding climate change. Ever since Donald Trump became the new POTUS, there had been a curfew on any mention of global warming. He considers it a hoax.

This act of defiance and bravado against a man who holds the most powerful position on the face of the planet caused quite a few people to root for the rebel. It was an employee of the park who had left these remarks on Twitter.

For the span of a few hours, until the experts were called in to delete the remarks from the website, the whole of America and especially Trump were immobile and in a state of suspense.

The tweets stated simple statistics regarding how the levels of smoke from car exhausts and fluoride in water ways were wreaking havoc with the otherwise pristine environment.

The ban on the activities of the EPA seems to undergo a respite as these tweets did the rounds of the “noosphere” that is the Internet. The bloggers went head over heels into their opinion rants regarding Trump and his dictatorial policies.

The park also happens to be the residence for many species of rare animals like bison and ibex. Pictures of these creatures were posted alongside the tweets, according to BuzzFeed.

We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you pic.twitter.com/mctNNvlrmv— NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) January 21, 2017

For a moment there, Donald Trump must have felt his might shaken a little due to the breach that had occurred in the following of his orders regarding climate change silence. Yet now life has settled back into its old grooves and the POTUS’s plans to benefit the coal, gas and oil industries are underway.