Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

The wait is over. Today Apple has given the first beta release of iOS 10.3 to developers all around the world. we now have an idea of what the software may actually be like when it will be available for consumer use after the conclusion of the beta process.

This update has numerous changes. For the very first time you will be able to use the latest Apple File system. Many changes were made in the first beta so it would not be surprising to see many additional changes in the beta process. However another possibility is that many of these changes won’t be there before the final release. Nevertheless below are some features you will be able to find when you download the software on your iPhone or iPad.

• Find my AirPods

You will now be able to relate why the popular app which was able to locate AirPods was removed from the App Store. This facility is absolutely amazing and you won’t have to worry about losing your earphones again.

• Siri Updates on Cricket Scores

Cricket fans are in for a treat. You can be updated on major tournaments and the Indian Premier League through your favourite assistant Siri.

• Additional Siri kit Enhancements

The SiriKit is highly capable now. It can pay bills, schedule taxi rides with apps such as Uber and many other facilities are included.

• Reduce Motion in Safari

Have you ever found yourself in a tight situation with motion effects while browsing the web? Well this update gives you support for Reduce Motion Preference in Safari.

• Widget For Podcast App

This App now features widgets which can be used on iPhones and iPads.

• App Shortcuts for CarPlay

Many people use CarPlay for their entertainment systems. The good news for those users is that you can now make use of app shortcuts for the recently used apps. You will skip jumping back to the Home Screen

• HomeKit Enhancements

Apple has finally improved its HomeKit. It is now supports programmable switch accessories.

• APFS

The iPhone and iPad for the very first time will be able to make use of the Apple File system with this new iOS update. This system has been working on Mac for quite some time in its beta version but the 10.3 release will introduce it to the iPhone and iPad.

• Additional Security Section in Settings App

The Settings App will now feature a user profile and security section

• Maps App Includes Hourly Weather Forecast via 3D Touch

You can now use 3D Touch to click on the weather Icon found in the Maps app. You will be updated on the hourly forecast of your area.

• In-App Reviews And Ratings

The iOS 10.3 allows users to be able to leave reviews and ratings within the App. You wont have to go to the App Store anymore. Once the full version is released the developer will be able to respond to these reviews too.

• Color-coded iCloud Storage

This has been added in the Settings app as a color-coded usage meter for iCloud Storage.

With all these inclusions you might have noticed the much rumored ‘theatre mode’ has not been included in the 10.3. We have not seen it in the beta 1 seed but we can’t say if Apple goes on to include it in the future 10.3 beta releases.