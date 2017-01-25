Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

Today Snickers announced it will be the first brand to conduct a live ad during Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5. Snickers will have to share that achievement with Hyundai. The South Korean car brand also announced last week a Super Bowl 2017 ad that will be filmed during the Big Game.

The Snickers Super Bowl 2017 commercial will be performed and broadcast during the first commercial break of the third quarter and will star Hollywood actor Adam Driver, as reported earlier.

"Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough, and there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Snickers Brand Director. "But the actual ad is only part of the equation – we're also going to support our 30 second live ad with over 30 hours of original content that we'll stream live leading up to the Super Bowl."

Bruce Lefkowitz, Fox Networks Group Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, added: "We're excited to welcome Snickers back to the Super Bowl on FOX. There's no bigger platform for capturing consumers' attention than the Super Bowl, which is the preeminent live event on television, and as this first-ever live Super Bowl spot demonstrates, innovation in advertising comes as much from outstanding creative ideas as it does from technology."

To give fans a taste of what to expect from Snickers on Super Bowl Sunday, the candy brand also is producing a 36-hour live stream event from the set of the commercial that will stream on snickerslive.com, as well as the Snickers Facebook page beginning Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The live stream will feature a variety of content themes, as well as celebrity and social influencer appearances.

The new Snickers Super Bowl 2017 spot marks the third consecutive year the brand will advertise during the Super Bowl, and the brand's sixth appearance overall. Watch the first teasers for the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 ad below.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

