'1984' Soars To The Top Of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

Sales of 1984, George Orwell’s dystopian drama, have soared on almost all platforms, including Amazon after Trump-advisor Kellyanne Conway said the phrase "alternative facts" in an interview. It has officially hit number one on the best-sellers list on Amazon.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Many people online made comparison with the term "newspeak," which is used in the 1949 novel. This is a fictional term that is used to signal a language that aims at eliminating personal thought and causing people to "doublethink." In the novel, Orwell explains that it “means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them."

The connection was originally made on Reliable Sources when Karne Tumulty, a Washington Post reporter, said that “Alternative facts is a George Orwell phrase."

Conway's use of the term, which was in reference to White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s comments about last week’s inauguration attracting “the largest audience ever," was only the start. People have found many connections outside of that one interview.

Still, Conway is taking a lot of heat and many believe that she should no longer be interviewed.

Merriam-Webster dictionary even sub-tweeted her with a definition of the word 'fact.'

In 1984, a superstate wields extreme control over the masses and persecutes any form of independent thought. Other books that have shown increased sales include "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood and "It Can't Happen Here" by Sinclair Lewis.