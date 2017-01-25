"Find My AirPods" Released

If you own a pair of AirPods, you are probably already worried that one of them is going to go missing. Thankfully, Apple will release a few basic measures to help you locate a lost earbud, if not the entire case.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple will add AirPods support to the "Find My iPhone" app when they release iOS 10.3, which will come within the next few weeks.

Within the app, AirPod owners will be able to see the current or last known location of their headphones using the case, not the actual earbuds. The location data is going to be large, so it will likely determine the vicinity of your AirPods, not the actual location - you can use it to remember if you left them at work, at your apartment, or at the coffee shop, but not whether they are in your bedroom or your kitchen.

Apple is also able to blast sound out of each earbud to help you find them, as long as you have enough power. Of course, this doesn't mean you'll always find a lost earbud that you've dropped on the subway, for example, but it will be helpful to find in your home or car.

It is good to see that Apple is releasing this so that people don't have to rely on third-party apps, like the "find my AirPods" app that was in the App Store for a short time before it was pulled. That app used a monitoring system that allowed you to see how close you were to the AirPods, which could have been more helpful.