 
 

"Find My AirPods" Released

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 3:29pm CST | by , in News | Apple

 

&quot;Find My AirPods&quot; Released
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If you own a pair of AirPods, you are probably already worried that one of them is going to go missing. Thankfully, Apple will release a few basic measures to help you locate a lost earbud, if not the entire case.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple will add AirPods support to the "Find My iPhone" app when they release iOS 10.3, which will come within the next few weeks.

Within the app, AirPod owners will be able to see the current or last known location of their headphones using the case, not the actual earbuds. The location data is going to be large, so it will likely determine the vicinity of your AirPods, not the actual location - you can use it to remember if you left them at work, at your apartment, or at the coffee shop, but not whether they are in your bedroom or your kitchen.

Apple is also able to blast sound out of each earbud to help you find them, as long as you have enough power. Of course, this doesn't mean you'll always find a lost earbud that you've dropped on the subway, for example, but it will be helpful to find in your home or car. 

It is good to see that Apple is releasing this so that people don't have to rely on third-party apps, like the "find my AirPods" app that was in the App Store for a short time before it was pulled. That app used a monitoring system that allowed you to see how close you were to the AirPods, which could have been more helpful. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

5 hours ago

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

7 hours ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

10 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

15 hours ago

&#039;1984&#039; Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

'1984' Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

1 hour ago

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

1 hour ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

4 hours ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

5 hours ago

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

5 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

5 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

6 hours ago

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

6 hours ago

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

6 hours ago

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

6 hours ago

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

6 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Apple

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

5 hours ago

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

7 hours ago

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

Apple debuts new beta downloads for devs

10 hours ago

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

15 hours ago

More Apple Stories



Latest News

&#039;1984&#039; Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

'1984' Soars to the Top of Best-Seller List After Inauguration

1 hour ago

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar

1 hour ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

4 hours ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

5 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.